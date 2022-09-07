HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls cross country team had a statement race last week at the Rock Ridge Invite, but now it’s time for set No. 2.
That’s because the Bluejacket boys and girls cross teams will be taking part in the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Invite, which begins at 4:50 p.m. for the girls and 5:30 p.m. for the boys at the Eagle Ridge Golf Course.
Hibbing coach James Plese will use the same lineup he used at Rock Ridge, with one exception, the return of Jocelyn Strukel.
“Everyone that wants a crack at the 5K is getting another shot at it,” Plese said. “We ran well and made a statement, but Proctor is there today. With Proctor, Rock Ridge and us, I am not sure if North Shore is there.
“If they are, great. They are the main contenders in my mind right now. I know there’s other schools.”
With the Rails and Wolverines there, it will be another litmus test for the Bluejackets.
“Rock Ridge is nowhere near healthy, and I told our girls that,” Plese said. “Even if we have a down race, I don’t think we’re going to sneak up on anyone this year. Proctor won’t be caught off guard by our girls this year.
“The girls have to enter each race with the perspective of, they’re not sneaking up on anyone. They have to go prove themselves.”
Mileena Sullivan and Gianna Figueroa have done a nice job hanging with the top pack in the two other races Hibbing has entered, with both of them placing top five last week.
Strukel was right on Figueroa’s heels before a slight injury, and Plese is still waiting for Abby Theien to have a breakout race.
“She’s doing fine, but I think she has more in her,” Plese said.
Throw in Jorie Anderson, Avery Kukowski, Reese Aune, Miriam Milani, Emma Reine and Justine McDannold, and Plese is 10 deep with runners.
“I’d like Mileena, Gianna and Jocelyn to push that lead pack a little more,” Plese said. “Third and fifth are good finishes, but first and second were considerably out front. If we can have one our girls coming into the home stretch in contention, that boosts the morale a little bit.
“That would be fun to see.”
On the boys side, it’s going to be hard to catch Rock Ridge, but that No. 2 spot is wide open.
“Barring something drastic happening, no one is going to catch them,” Plese said. “No. 2, it’s wide open. We should see Proctor and Grand Rapids, there are statements or mind games we can play.
“We lost to Grand Rapids by three points, but I could at three of our guys that didn’t run well.”
Plese wants bounce-back races from Lucas Arnhold, who is still rounding into shape, Taite Murden and Jack Bottoms.
“Those two (Lucas and Tatie) are capable of more,” Plese said. Those three runners, the potential is there. I told them, ‘Let’s beat Rapids.’ We have to single those jerseys out, and run with, ahead or make sure we’re beating them down the finish.
“They’re capable of doing that.”
The course could be a key for Hibbing.
“I like that course,” Plese said. “There’s a hill they hit twice, but the finish is a nice rolling, 400-meter finish downhill, a nice gradual decline. They have to use that momentum, start with some turnover and kick it in.
“I think both the boys and girls are primed to have good days. We’re looking forward to another good day.”
