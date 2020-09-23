HIBBING — Earlier in the season, the Hibbing High School boys and girls cross country teams competed against Duluth East, and the results were less than desirable.
The Bluejacket boys put up a good fight, but the sheer number of Greyhound runners made it look worse than it was.
On the girls side, Duluth East ran up a perfect score of 15 en route to the win.
Hibbing coach James Plese will find out today just how much his team has improved when the Bluejackets travel to Lester Park Golf Course to take on the Greyhounds and Superior in a triangular beginning at 4 p.m. with the girls and 5 p.m. for the boys.
Plese was more than happy with how the boys race went.
“It went alright for them,” Plese said. “What we’ve been able to do is get a more experience under our belt. The set up of the meet will be structured differently where that first meet was just, ‘Let’s get some competition. Let’s have a race.’
“By now, we will see Duluth East’s top-eight runners against our top eight and Superior’s top eight. That wasn’t the case the first time around.”
In that first meet, David Platt would win his wave race, but at the conclusion of the meet, he ended up fifth overall because the Greyhounds ran a bunch of runners after us that beat his time.”
This time around, Platt will be able to mix it up with some of Duluth East’s top runners on a course that resembles a Swain Meet on Enger Park Golf Course.
“It’s a tough course,” Plese said. “It will be good for David to race.”
Ethan Roy will be Hibbing’s No. 2 runner, with Zach Rusich and Bryson Larrabee knocking on the door for those third and fourth spots.
Both Rusich and Larrabee are coming off injuries, and it showed last week in Hibbing.
After a speed day on Tuesday, they both look ready to get back to normal.
“They looked stronger than they did the previous week,” Plese said. “That gives us a solid top four. Bryson isn’t super experienced, but he’s a little older on our team.”
After that, Plese will be counting on Ethan Aune, Taite Murden, Carson Brown and Lucas Arnold will battle it out for the back end of the team.
“They’ve mixed it up where in some meets, they’ve been top five on the varsity, and in some meets, they’ve been fighting to make the varsity,” Plese said. “Everyone is running this 5K.”
Plese said Owen Hendrickson, his other senior behind Platt, after a family vacation, but he’ll be running in the junior varsity race.
“I want him to use this as motivation to show me, ‘Hey, I’m in that top eight, so take it back,’” Plese said. “He’s a nice No. 9 runner to have, a senior who’s hungry. We have other young kids who want to beat their buddy.
“It’s a matter of breaking up that Duluth-East pack. David has quite a lead on the rest of our guys, so it’s cutting into that gap that he’s got. We want to continue to improve. A second go-around on a tough course, there should be no surprises. We should be ready.”
The Hibbing girls will have their work cut out of it after the Greyhounds took it to them in that first meet.
Plese knows the potential this team has, so he’s been working them hard in practice.
“The girls are a little beat up,” Plese said. “We’ve been training harder because it’s a shorter season. We’ve been trying to get them to the point where if we had a section meet, they would be ready.
“All we can do is train these girls to be ready, and these girls are getting there.”
Plese wants them to make a statement.
“Did we get embarrassed?” Plese said. “That’s a harsh way to put it, but there’s no nice way to put it when our best runner was ninth and one through eight were Greyhounds. We have to break that up.
“Our girls have aspirations of making the state meet, that means a team like Duluth East, a section opponent, is someone we have to aspire to beat.”
Plese said Aune Boben has been running stronger, and so is Reese Aune.
Jocelyn Strukel and Jorie Anderson had tough first races against Duluth East, but they have rebounded well since that meet.
“That’s a solid four, and Gianna (Figueroa), that’s a nice five,” Plese said. “We’ve had some competition for the next spots on the team.”
Miriam Milani, Addison Hess and Charleigh Hartl are all battling it out for spots six, seven and eight, and looking to move up in the lineup.
“We’ll see what happens,” Plese said. “I hope they’re hungry. Forest Lake is ranked in the top 10 in state, and they’re in our section. Andover returns most of their team that went to state last year.
“We know what Duluth East has, and Cloquet beat us last year. This is the reality we have to face. We have to run tough, and we have to be able to compete with teams like this. Hopefully, they respond well. We’re hoping that the girls are ready.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.