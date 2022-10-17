HIBBING — It’s another chance for the Hibbing High School girls to show their mettle when the Bluejackets take part in the Proctor Invite, which begins at 4 p.m. today at the Proctor Golf Course.
With the Section 7AA Meet coming up in a little less than two weeks, Hibbing coach James Plese wants to see his girls team continue their strong showing against other 7AA opponents.
“This is our final tuneup before Sections,” Plese said. “Looking at what happened in the conference meet, it’s good for both the boys and girls. On the girls side, I don’t know if we got comfortable or that was a wake-up call that other teams will be coming after us.”
Hibbing beat Proctor by one point at the Lake Superior Conference Meet last week.
With North Shore in this meet, as well as Duluth East, that adds a little more suspense to how this race plays out.
Rock Ridge, another contender in 7AA, will not be there.
“It’ll be good to be pushed by these three teams, and Rock Ridge will be shooting for us, too,” Plese said. “It will be cold today, which could be a section preview. We have to get ready for that weather, and season ourselves up.
“We’ll be rolling with our top seven or eight girls, and for the others, it could be their final race. I want them to leave it all on the course. We’re preparing them for two weeks of what our season could be.”
Plese would like to see his girls place first, but with the Greyhounds at the meet, that might not be possible, but there is another reason to race as well as they can.
“I don’t want to put pressure on them, but I don’t want to give those other schools any momentum, thinking we’re vulnerable. I do want them to continue their streak of not losing to a section opponent.
“That’s not always how the season plays out, but it’s something they should want to do.”
On the boys side, Plese is still trying to get them to believe that they have a fighting chance at a top-two spot in the section.
“We’re not in the drivers seat, but we’re a wild card,” Plese said. “I want them to run to their potential, then they will be in the mix, and sneak into that second spot.”
To do that, Joey Gabardi, Lucas Arnhold, Silas Langner and Taite Murden will have to lead
the way. Christian Massich is also in that mix.
“Both Joey and Lucas ran well at the conference meet,” Plese said. “Silas started well, but fell back. He has to be more consistent. Taite had a bad race, but if he runs well, we’ll have a shot at Grand Rapids.
“Those four boys have to go out and stick together, with Christian and three other boys chasing them. They’re fighting for those sixth and seventh spots. That makes our whole lineup tougher.”
Hibbing may not best Duluth East, but again, this is their final tuneup for the 7AA Meet.
“We’re getting set up for next week by getting them focused and ready,” Plese said.
