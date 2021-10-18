HIBBING — The Proctor High School girls cross country team hasn’t been challenged much his season, but Hibbing coach James Plese is hoping his Bluejackets can give the Rails something to think about before the section meet next week.
Hibbing placed second to Proctor by 12 points in last week’s Lake Superior Conference Meet, but Plese is hoping for a little better showing today when his team takes part in the Proctor Meet, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Proctor Golf Course.
Hibbing will be joining conference teams like Hermantown, Grand Rapids, Cloquet and Duluth Denfeld in the meet, plus another newcomer, which the Bluejackets haven’t seen yet, North Shore.
“This should project out to the section meet,” Plese said. “We get a good look at the top four schools, and we want another crack at Proctor. We’ve been explaining to them that they’ve been in the driver’s seat most of the season.
“I don’t know if they’ve been challenged since we saw some bigger schools, Brainerd and Duluth East, so it would be nice to put a charge in to see if we can compete with them. We want to apply pressure from our end to make them think about us.”
Running for Hibbing will be Abigail Theien, Mileena Sladek, Gianna Figueroa, Avery Kukowski, Audra Murden, Reese Aune, Jorie Anderson and Jocelyn Strukel.
Four other runners, Charleigh Hartl, Justine Mcdannold, Miriam Milani and Emma Reini will try to earn spots on the Section 7AA team.
“We have a solid eight, and they will battle for that ninth spot,” Plese said. “This is a run-off to finalize our roster. We have to go after Proctor and see. It’s the end of the year. There won’t be a lot of tinkering with the lineup.
“I want to see if we can get that fire and compete.”
On the boys side, it’s another chance to drop some time and become more competitive in the section meet.
“They’re in a similar situation,” Plese said. “We’re finalizing the section roster. They’re not a team that’s looking at the state level, but there’s no reason why we can’t move guys up a little and push their times down.”
Leading the Bluejackets this year has been Lucas Arnhold, and even though he ran under 19 minutes at the conference meet, he still needs to drop more time to compete for a state berth.
“He’s still about 30 seconds off of getting out sections,” Plese said. “We’ve seen kids do that, but they’re usually older kids who drop 30 to 40 seconds.”
Joining him in the 5K run will be Taite Murden, Christian Massich, Oliver Stevens, Finn Eskeli, Silas Langner, Ethan Roy and seventh-grader Joey Gabardi.
“I want Taite to go with Lucas, then I want the other guys to keep in contact with them,” Plese said. “I want to see if Joey can hang on with the front guys, and see if that puts a charge into them too.
“Unfortunately, we have a couple of injuries, but we have some depth. Hopefully, they will be able to step in and replicate those results.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.