HIBBING — The Grand Rapids boys basketball team might be relieved they do not have to play the Hibbing Bluejackets for the rest of the year.
After losing to Hibbing 75-49 Friday in Grand Rapids, the teams met Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School gymnasium for a second time, and again, the Bluejackets would emerge victorious with a final score of 65-46.
“We started similarly to the way we started on Friday,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “Grand Rapids came out and had a handful of good possessions.”
Grand Rapids was coming into this game minus a couple of players, but McDonald knew that would not slow the Thunderhawks down.
“They had a little bit to prove tonight,” McDonald said. “They were down a couple guys tonight after Austin Hanson was out with an ankle injury he had on Friday. I think they played with a little less to lose considering that was their reality.”
Coming out of a timeout with six minutes left in the first half, the Bluejackets led 20-13.
The Thunderhawks continued to hang around, trying to chip away at their deficit.
Back-to-back buckets by Ethan Florek and Kaydin Metzgar cut Hibbing’s lead to 25-20.
That is when McDonald saw his team do what they’ve done all year — turn defense into offense.
“Once we started moving defensively,” McDonald said. “We started to generate some turnovers and defensive rebounds, and that got the game to our pace.”
As the half wound down, the Bluejackets ended on an 8-2 run capped off by a Zach Rusich basket as time expired.
McDonald wasn’t shocked that the first half ran at a slower pace.
After all, playing the same team twice in a row isn’t very common in high school.
“It makes things a little more complicated,” McDonald said. “I think we saw that with our guys. Coming off a 25-point win, I think they expected an outcome to happen without getting after it all the time.”
Rusich began the second half by adding six more points with back-to-back threes to extend Hibbing’s lead to 39-22.
Those two quick runs by Hibbing seemed to be too much for Grand Rapids to overcome.
The Thunderhawks refused to go away, but they could never recover to mount any meaningful charge.
Coming out of a timeout late in the second half, the Bluejackets showed why, in part, they’ve been finding success this season — hustle.
The Bluejackets came out of the timeout, got a steal, then brought down two offensive rebounds along with two hustle plays to save the ball from going back to the Thunderhawks, and finished with a basket by Alex Chaich.
“Those are plays we need to make,” McDonald said. “In that timeout, we talked about being more aggressive and moving around more. We realized how we were playing, we changed to how we should be playing, and it generated a run for us.
“It reminded us what happens when we really start flying around.”
Grand Rapids continued to scrap, but the Thunderhawks never brought their deficit to less than 15 points as the Bluejackets went on to the win.
Luke Roy finished the game with 16 points to lead the Thunderhawks. Metzgar scored 15, and Ian Salmela finished with 11.
Hibbing was led by Ayden McDonald with 26 points. Carson Brown followed with 13 points, and Rusich ended the game with 12 points.
GRHS 22 24 — 46
HHS 33 32 — 65
Grand Rapids: Luke Roy 16, Kaydin Metzgar 15, Ian Salmela 11, Ethan Florek 2, Danny Markovich 2.
Hibbing: Ayden McDonald 26, Carson Brown 13, Zach Rusich 12, Jacob Jensrud 9, Dane Mammenga 5.
Total Fouls: Grand Rapids 10; Hibbing 6; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Grand Rapids 2-2; Hibbing 8-9; 3-pointers: Salmela 3, McDonald 2, Rusich 2, Brown, Chacich, Jensrud, Metzgar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.