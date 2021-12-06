HIBBING — The Hibbing High School wrestling team was supposed to open on Saturday in Fosston, but due to COVID, the Bluejackets couldn’t travel to the tourney.
With everything back to normal, Hibbing will finally open its 2021 season today when the Bluejackets travel to Aitkin for a five-team dual meet, beginning at 5 p.m.
Hibbing hasn’t practiced since last Wednesday, but Bluejacket coach Ray Pierce said this team is ready to get back work.
“We’re looking forward to this,” Pierce said. “This one is nice because there’s a bunch of section teams in it.”
Joining Hibbing and Aitkin are Pierz, Proctor/Hermantown and Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway.
“We get to wrestle all four of them today,” Pierce said. “It’s going to be a nice look because Atkin has a solid team. Pierz is usually solid. We have a full lineup. We’re taking a few inexperienced kids, but our lineup is full.
“If our juniors and seniors perform, we can go with either team. Proctor and Nashwauk-Keewatin are usually down in numbers a little, so they will probably give us enough points.”
There will be some interesting matchups at the meet.
“It’ll be nice to see Zach McPhee of Proctor,” Pierce said. “He’s tough. We need to see him. He’s right around 160, so he could be competing with Bryson (Larrabee) toward the end of the year.
“That will be a nice matchup to see and check out. There will be some other key matchups that will be in there, too. It’s going to be nice to see Pierz where Marshall Larson is at. It’s going to be a nice matchup.”
Pierce isn’t counting his team out of anything.
“If we show up to wrestle, we can compete with both of those teams,” he said. “It’ll be nice to see where we sit right now. They’re both potential Section 7AA contenders this year.”
There’s no doubt that it’s a tough way to start the season.
“A Tuesday, with four duals, is aggressive,” Pierce said. “We haven’t had any practice. We had one practice Monday, so we had a few days off. They guys have to get squared away a little more again.
“That’s OK. We’ll go down there and do what we can. We’ll see where we need the work, come back and start fixing things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.