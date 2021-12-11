Hibbing grapplers keep on moving in the right direction

HIBBING — When Ray Pierce took over the Hibbing High School wrestling team, he wanted to bring the Bluejackets back into prominence.
Slowly but surely, Pierce and his coaching staff are getting that job done, and he’s hoping his team takes another step forward this season.
With strong junior and sophomore classes, Hibbing might just do that during the 2021-22 season.
At least this season is getting started off on the right foot compared to last year.
“At least it’s back to normal,” Pierce said. “We’re able to do our regular individual tournaments. We’re looking forward to normal competition. Some of the individual tournaments, especially with a team like this, can bring the rest of them up.
“Having a normal season is going to be better than last year.”
Section 7AA will be up for grabs this season as Princeton and Foley have moved to different sections.
“The section got shaken up a little bit,” Pierce said. “. Foley and Princeton are powerhouses. We did add Aitkin, Pierz and Rush City, but those teams are beatable. We wrestle with Aitkin every year and it’s always close.
“That opens the section up for any team. I wouldn’t be surprised to see us in there or Rock Ridge in there, teams that haven’t had an opportunity before. It opens things up and pumps up our staff to get these kids ready and make a push at the end.”
The Bluejackets only have one senior this year, Ethan Roy.
“This will be his third year in wrestling, but I expect him to turn the corner this year,” Pierce said. “He’s been doing the stuff in the offseason, and the team voted him captain. He’s getting better, and he’s leading by example.
“He has progressed to where he should be, if not further. He’s looking good. He’s looking bigger this year. He’s going to be solid. He won’t be cutting as much weight. He’ll be around the 126- to 132-pound area. I expect him to handle business there.”
The junior class is the first group of wrestlers Pierce and assistant coach Craig Platt had when they took over the program.
Those juniors include Thomas Hagen, Levi Herr, Bryson Larrabee, Grant Price, Drew Shay, Chris Woods and Trevor VonBrethorst.
“It’s a tough group, but they all bunch up in that 160- and 170-pound area,” Pierce said. “There’s a few battles at 152, 160 and 170. We’ll have to sort that out and see if we can get any of them to cut or move around a little more. We have a solid class of juniors.”
The sophomore class consists of Jack Bautch, Alex Henderson, the Bluejackets heavyweight, Cooper Hendrickson, Gabriel Martin and August Spiering.
“This is another good class for us,” Pierce said. “I’m looking for some good things from Alex this year. We’re hoping that these two classes can settle in and fill in our lineup. We want them in the 126, 132 and on up.
“We need to get those two classes to fill those in, then our younger guys can come in and fill in some gaps, which we’ve had a couple of good younger guys coming through, too.”
The freshmen class includes Ian Larrabee, Dale Pratt, Aaron Rolf, Preston Thronson and Luke Tichy. They are joined by eighth-graders Lucky Benz, Nehemiah Figueroa, Zander Gouldin, Evan Hanson, Christian Jelle, Nicholas Stalboerger and Wylder Powers.
Seventh-graders Jacoby Ekanem, Jaxon Greiner, Colton Gosser, Ben Masheimer, Ayden Pratt, Kaden Sweeney and Devon Thronson could get looks on the varsity team.
“The younger guys filling in some of the holes look good for us,” Pierce said.
Last season, Pierce had trouble filling in his 14-weight classes. This season, he has a better chance of doing that.
“If everybody stays healthy, we can fill the weights,” Pierce said. “There will be a couple of weights where there will be a seventh-grader sliding in there for us. As we look at it on paper, when we get into our fighting season after the first of the year, and when we get our two-pound allowance so guys can move around, we should be fairly solid.”
Hibbing has always been a team that picks up a lot of falls. That will keep that same mentality, but Pierce and his staff are working on another element of a match.
“Over the course of my time here as coach here, we force it more and more and that’s working on the feet,” Pierce said. “Fifty-percent of a match is spent on the feet, whether you get away in the second period or you let somebody go because you can’t ride them.
“You need to be good at takedowns or takedown defense. The one thing we’ve worked on, and we see it in our numbers and stats, scoring the first points on a takedown changes the direction of the match.”
According to Pierce, 60-percent of the matches are won by the wrestler who scores the first points.
“Those are the things we’re trying to drill into the heads of the kids. We do a lot more stance-motion drills,” he said. “Since we’ve started, we’ve progressed into more drills that help these kids get past the arms and hands and get into their setups.
“Those, to me, are the keys for this team. We’ve always been a pinning team. We know how to fight off our backs. We’ve always been tough. We won’t dismiss that. We still run our pin-to-win stuff. Pins are worth two wins. We know that, and we know how important they are.”
But the key to winning matches is developing his wrestlers on their feet.
“We’ve seen it going in our direction,” Pierce said. “We’re hoping we can continue that, and by the end of the year, we’re up on takedowns and not behind on them.”
