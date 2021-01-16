Hibbing grapplers fall to Cambridge-Isanti, 57-15

HIBBING — When Maurico Fridlund was a sophomore, he hurt his right shoulder during the track season.
After surgery to that labrum during the fall of his junior season, Fridlund had to miss the entire season of wrestling.
Two-years later, Fridlund returned to the mat during the Bluejackets meet with Cambridge-Isanti, which the southern Bluejackets won 57-15 Saturday at the high school gymnasium.
Although Fridlund lost his 195-pound match 6-4 in overtime to Andrew Stickley, that didn’t deter from his return to action.
“It was the most unbelievable feeling,” Fridlund said. “It felt like a dream. Before getting on that mat, I was so thankful to be out there again to be able to compete.”
Fridlund stayed with the team during that season as a manager.
“That was sad,” Fridlund said. “I didn’t truly think that I was going to come back to wrestling and compete the way I used to.”
That’s when COVID hit.
Fridlund’s senior season of wrestling was now put on hold.
That didn’t stop Fridlund from preparing for the season.
“It’s all about putting in the extra work when I’m at practice,” Fridlund said. “Even out of practice, it was going on runs. I picked up running a lot because I needed my conditioning.
“Clearly I need a little more, but I’m going to get there.”
Stickley got out to an early lead in their match, but Fridlund found a way to come back and tie it 4-4, sending it into overtime.
Stickley was able to get a takedown to end the contest.
“I was so exhausted,” Fridlund said. “Normally, I wouldn’t let him take me down. I just kept going. At least I tied it up and end and sent it into overtime. I had a little bit left in me, but toward the end, he got the best of me.”
Not even that loss to dampen Fridlund’s enthusiasm.
“It’s amazing,” Fridlund said. “I feel comfortable with where I’m at. Now I know how to get better and move on from here.”
Cambridge-Isanti would go on to win 10 other matches to secure the meet.
Leo Edblad won by forfeit; Carter Wothe won by fall at :53; Logan Lindquist won by fall at 1:01; Maverick Henderson won by fall at :35; Caleb Sachs won by forfeit; Logan Carlisle won by forfeit; Wyatt Wotha won by decision; Treytin Byers won by decision; Devan Jones won by fall at 1:57; and Scott Simpson won by forfeit.
The Bluejackets got wins from Owen Hendrickson by fall at 1:30; David Platt by fall at 1:24; and Jack Bautch with a 5-4 decision.
After having their first triangular at Little Falls was canceled, this was Hibbing’s first time on the mat this season.
“Cambridge is tough,” Pierce said. “They have a bunch of seniors and juniors, and there’s nothing we can about that. We knew coming into it we’d have battles up-and down. The matches we thought we had shots at, we won those matches.
“Bryson had a tough one. That could have gone either way. The kids wrestle tough. Nobody gave up. That’s what we’re looking for. Our young guys wrestled tough. I thought it was good for our first match.”
It was a good starting point to see what work needs to be done.
“We didn’t know what they needed to work on,” Pierce said. “I told them to go out there and take some chances, go out there and find out what we need to do. I wanted them to leave it all out on the mat.
“We did that. Mauricio tried to hit a fireman’s carry there. It was there, so now we know we need to get a little deeper on it. They took some chances, even the young guys. They went after it. That’s what I was hoping for in the beginning.”
Cambridge-Isanti 57, Hibbing 15
106 — Leo Edblad, CI, won by forfeit; 113 — Carter Wothe, CI, pinned Camron Hartikka, :53; 120 — Logan Lindquist, CE, pinned Ethan Roy, 1:01; 126 — Maverick Henderson, CI, pinned Gabe Martin, :35; 132 — Caleb Sachs, CE, won by forfeit; 138 — Logan Carlisle, CI, won by forfeit; 145 — Owen Hendrickson, H, pinned Brandon Austin, 1:30; 152 — David Platt, H, pinned Jacob Henderson, 1:24; 160 — Wyatt Wothe, CI, def. Bryson Larrabee, 7-6; 170 — Treytin Byers, CI, def. Thomas Hagen, 10-4; 182 — Jack Bautch, H, def. Darren Spencer, 5-4; 195 — Andrew Stickley, CI, def. Mauricio Fridlund, 6-4 OT; 220 — Devan Jones, CI, pinned Ian Larrabee, 1:57; 285 — Scott Simpson, CI, won by forfeit.
