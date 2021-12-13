HIBBING — Coming off a successful weekend at Bertha-Hewitt and Barnesville, Hibbing High School wrestling coach Ray Pierce is hoping his team can carry that over into this week.
The Bluejackets are going to need that same kind of effort today when Milaca travels to Hibbing for a dual meet beginning at 6 p.m. in the old high school boys gymnasium.
The Bluejackets had three champions and two runner ups in Barnesville, and they wrestled some high-end wrestlers in Bertha-Hewitt,
They should be well tested coming into this dual meet with the Wolves.
“In Bertha, that was the who’s who of Class A,” Pierce said. “Bryson (Larrabee) wrestled the No. 1 ranked wrestler at 160-pounds. AC-GC had several ranked guys all of the way through their lineup, like six in a row are all ranked.
“BBE, who we wrestled first, had four- or five-ranked guys in the state. It was nice to get some hard-nosed competition. We got beat up a little bit, but the kids wrestled tough. We didn’t give anything up. It was nice to hit that.”
After Bertha-Hewitt, Pierce wanted to see how his team was going to bounce back for Barnesville.
They responded to the challenge.
“To come out of the Barnesville Meet as good as we did, they came to wrestle Saturday,” Pierce said. “Everybody wrestled well. We had one kid with zero wins, otherwise, from the JV to the varsity, they had great wins.
“It was a great day.”
Now, the Bluejackets need to keep that same level against the Wolves.
“We don’t have the stats in, but our takedown ratio for the weekend, we were ahead on,” Pierce said. “I know we’re ahead on our pin ratio. We want to take that into Tuesday and not let Milaca have any openings on us.
“We don’t want them to set us back in any kind of way. We want to stay sharp, and stay tough with those guys. We match up well with them all the way up the line. We’ll have some decent matches. As long as we keep this momentum going and bring it into the big tournament this weekend.”
Last year, the Wolves came to town and Hibbing dominated, especially in the upper weights.
Can that happen again?
“You never want to take anything for granted,” Pierce said. “Mitch (Milaca coach Mitchel Vedders) puts together a nice program. He has a good program there. I look to do the same thing. At least that’s what we’re hoping for.
“We’re going to go after them. We’re not going to give them anything. We’ll take whatever we can get. On paper, we look good to come out well with this.”
