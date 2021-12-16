GRAND RAPIDS — In Mike Veneziano’s career as a swimming coach, he’s been involved in a few ties, give or take a few.
Well, Tuesday was one of those days when the Bluejackets and Grand Rapids swam to a 93-93 tie at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool.
Veneziano knew it was going to be a battle, and a couple of places here and a couple of places there forced the draw.
Veneziano, like it was stated before, is no stranger to ties.
“We’ve been in a few,” Veneziano said. “In my career, I’ve seen half a dozen or so. It happens more often than you think.”
Veneziano knew it was going to be a close one.
“It was true to form, that’s exactly what happened,” Veneziano said. “We won more events than Grand Rapids, but their depth got us in a couple of places. To put it in perspective, the one or two points you would need to win to break the tie is literally just a fourth- or fifth-place change, or a sixth place that doesn’t score and a fifth place that scores one point.
“That went on all day long. It’s interesting that it went to a tie, but we performed well.”
The Bluejackets won nine of the events, beginning with the 200 medley relay where Aaron Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips and Cooper Emerson swam a 1:47.02.
Hadrava won the 200 individual medley in 2:20.84 and 100 backstroke in 1:00.30; Emerson the 50 freestyle in 23.12 and 100 freestyle in 50.35; Philips the 100 butterfly in 58.20 and the 500 freestyle in 5:50.36; Emerson, Riipinen, Mathew Philips and Ben Philips in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.68; Riipinen the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.83.
“We swam well,” Veneziano said. “We won a majority of the events, so that’s good. Our medley and 200 freestyle relays both won, which is good. I made a move in the middle of the meet, taking a kid out of the last relay, and put him in a second individual event.”
That individual was Ben Philips, who went into the 500 freestyle.
“We were leading the whole time, but we were tied most of the time,” Veneziano said. “We were tied after almost every event. We would eke ahead, and they would catch back up. That move in the 500 helped.
“We got just enough of a jump on them where had we won the last relay, we would have won the meet. Second tied it, and third we would have lost it. It went down to the last relay. We had already thrown everything we could at each other. It was the way it was going to go down.”
Hibbing 93, Grand Rapids 93
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing (Aaron Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips, Emerson Cooper), 1:47.02; 2. Grand Rapids (Isaac Paleek, Sam Reiten, Xander Ogilivie, Grant Ewen), 1:50.38; 3. Grand Rapids (Eric Klous, Joe Loney, William Skaudis, Nik Casper), 1:56.26.
200 freestyle — 1. Ewen, GR, 2:04.30; 2. Mathew Philips, H, 2:08.00; 3. Loney, GR, 2:17.01.
200 individual medley — 1. Hadrava, H, 2:20.84; 2. Riipinen, H, 2:32.39; 3. Seth Barton, GR, 2:39.85.
50 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 23.12; 2. Derek Bolin, GR, 24.15; 3. Palecek, GR, 24.19.
Diving — 1. Ayden Aultlman, GR, 212.15; 2. Tyler Fosso, H, 172.10; 3. Cole Hughes, H, 157.85.
100 butterfly — 1. Ben Philips, H, 58.20; 2. Ogilvie, GR, 59.89; 3. Skaudis, GR, 1:03.66.
100 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 50.35; 2. Reiten, GR, 53.31; 3. Ewen, GR, 53.81.
500 freestyle — 1. Ben Philips, H, 5:50.36; 2. Casper, GR, 6:21.03; 3. Kellen Fisher, H, 6:33.76.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Emerson, Riipinen, Mathew Philips, Ben Philips), 1:37.68; 2. Grand Rapids (Palecek, Skaudis, Loney, Bolin), 1:39.01; 3. Grand Rapids (Graham Verke, Ogilvie, Christian Varin, Casper), 1:50.26.
100 backstroke — 1. Hadrava, H, 1:00.30; 2. Palecek, GR, 1:04.26; 3. Ogilvie, GR, 1:08.27.
100 breaststroke — 1. Riipinen, H, 1:09.83; 2. Reiten, GR, 1:12.69; 3. Griffin Benedict, H, 1:19.39.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Bolin, Klous, Reiten, Ewen), 3:51.37; 2. Hibbing (Reilly Benedict, Alex Hanegmon, Hadrava, Mathew Philips), 4:00.81; 3. Grand Rapids (Casper, Varin, Leif Wyland, Barton), 4:19.91.
