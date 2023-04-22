HIBBING—As Emily Freeman looks up-and-down her Hibbing High School boys and girls golf lineups, she sees a lot of potential.
On the boys side, Ethan Sundvall, Andrew Slatten, Sam Gabardi and Dylan Horvath all advanced to the second day of the Section 7AA Meet last year, while Kate Toewe and Blayke Swanger returned on day two for the girls.
But nobody is guaranteed a spot on the team.
It’s going to come down to a lot of team competition to select those six golfers for this year’s section meet.
On the boys side, there’s two seniors, Peyton Taylor and Zach Phaneuf.
“With both of them on the team, we’re looking for leadership and excitement for the game,” Freeman said. “Ideally, the younger ones will follow and be competitive. The positive attitudes and work ethics at practice, that’s what we’re pushing at practice this year.
“I want them to be the leaders. I hope they can do that.”
The junior class consists of Dawson Peterson, Horvath, Tim Range and Gabardi
“They’re experienced golfers now,” Freeman said. “We’re looking for confidence in their own games and abilities. It will be about mental toughness and pushing one another to be better.
“They have to want it as a team.
Caleb Buus, Alex Anderson, Drew Bussey, Tim Urdahl and Slatten, then there’s freshmen Brendan Hendrickson, Spencer Ruzich, Gavin Schweiberger, Reese Ringhofer, Joel Urdahl, Sundvall and Nick Raibers could all push for spots.
“We have a lot of ability,” Freeman said. “They’re going to be competitive with each other. That’s going to help them shoot low at practice, then ideally, that should carry over.
“It will be competitive to pick those six players. Nobody is guaranteed a s pot. They won’t be given a spot. They will have to earn it.”
To shoot low, they will have to improve in certain areas of their games, including putting.
“They all have to get down from three putts to two putts,” Freeman said. “It’s about keeping their shots around the hole, close to the pin. That will allow them to shoot low. Every practice is going to make or break how that turns out at the end of the season.
“We have enough talent where they will be pushing each other at every practice. That will be a priority. If they’re mentally focused, they can go as far as they want to. They’re a competitive group of boys. They love the game of golf, which makes them easier to coach.”
On the girls side, the junior class consists of Toewe, Ava Bougalis, Heidi Rasch and Swanger all played on the section team last year.
They will be joined by Iris Hendrickson, Opal Valeri and Breelyn Apel, Alexa Bougalis, Evelyn Renskers, Carmin Lind, Kenedi Koland and Gracie Smart.
“Kate has the potential to shoot low,” Freeman said. “I want her to continue to build confidence and mental toughness. Ava has to continue to build her confidence, and continue to grow.
“Heidi and Blayke, they’re young. They have to focus on getting better individually and shooting better for the team. They’re a young group. They all have a lot of potential.”
Putting will be the biggest area that needs improvement.
“They need patience there,” Freeman said. “That’s a huge part of it. What they put into it is what they get out of it. If they stay excited and motivated, they can go as far as they want, too.”
The goal for both teams is to advance back into the second day of the meet.
“They can be competitive in the section,” Freeman said. “The mental game in golf is a huge part for them. If they can get that down, then get that confidence, they’re going to do well.
“We will get that confidence, then they will excel and do awesome.”
