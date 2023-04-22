hibbing golf

Hibbing’s Ethan Sundvall hits onto the green during last year’s Section 7AA finals at Giants Ridge.

 Mark Sauer

HIBBING—As Emily Freeman looks up-and-down her Hibbing High School boys and girls golf lineups, she sees a lot of potential.

On the boys side, Ethan Sundvall, Andrew Slatten, Sam Gabardi and Dylan Horvath all advanced to the second day of the Section 7AA Meet last year, while Kate Toewe and Blayke Swanger returned on day two for the girls.

