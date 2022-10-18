PROCTOR — The Hibbing High School girls cross country team dominated at the Proctor Lion’s XC Invitational Tuesday.
The Bluejackets placed first in the Class AA race with 23 points, followed by Proctor with 50, Cloquet 82, Duluth Denfeld 110, Hermantown 128 and Grand Rapids 156.
Hibbing’s Mileena Sullivan placed first with a time of 19:43.6. Gianna Figueroa placed fourth in 20:33.9; Avery Kukowski fifth in 20:47.5; Jocelyn Strukel sixth in 20:51.3; and Hannah Farnsworth seventh in 20:55.3.
Abigail Theien was right behind Farnsworth in eighth place (21:00.0), and Jorie Anderson was 12th in 21:10.6.
On the Class A side, Liz Nelson of Mountain Iron-Buhl was first in 19:41.3. Kate Nelson placed seventh in 21:13.4.
Sarah Moe was 29th in 26:11.6, Olivia Johnson 30th in 26:56.4, Colie Otto 31st in 27:03.0 and Kylie Johnson 32nd in 28:05.2.
North Shore won the race with 27 points, followed by Moose Lake-Willow River 66, Marshall 77, the Rangers at 94 and Esko 104.
In the boys Class AA race, Hibbing’s Lucah Arnhold was sixth in 18:03.5, followed by Joey Gabardi eighth in 18:07.9, Silas Langner 14th in 18:22.6, Taite Murden 15th in 18:29.0 and Christian Massich 18th in 18:41.3.
Jack Bottoms wa 20th in 18:53.1 and Jake Walli 22nd in 19:02.4.
Grand Rapids won the team title with 40 points, followed by Cloquet and Hibbing with 61 points each. Hermantown had 117, Proctor 126 and Duluth Denfeld 142.
In the Class A race, Leighton Helander of Mountain Iron-Buhl was 13th in 19:09.6, Spencer Sandberg 19th in 20:13.7, Logan Maras 25th in 20:56.2, Jasper Helander 28th in 21:50.4, Austin Nelson 29th in 21:50.7, Junior Goggleye 30th in 22:00.4, and Theo Sandau 31st in 22:12.7.
North Shore was the team winner with 27 points. Moose Lake-Willow River had 30, Esko 89, Mountain Iron-Buhl 114 and Lakeview Christian Academy 133.
