PROCTOR — The Hibbing High School girls cross country team dominated at the Proctor Lion’s XC Invitational Tuesday.

The Bluejackets placed first in the Class AA race with 23 points, followed by Proctor with 50, Cloquet 82, Duluth Denfeld 110, Hermantown 128 and Grand Rapids 156.

