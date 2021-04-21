HIBBING — Hibbing High School girls track coach Serena Sullivan knows how hard it is to train for track, and after having a year off, she’s not sure how her team will respond to the time off.
Sullivan will do her best to get her team back into shape as the 2021 spring sports season has a triumphant return.
Sullivan knows she has her work cut out for her as she prepares the Bluejackets for this season.
“Missing a year, especially for young women, it’s hard to push everything and stay in shape,” Sullivan said. “To fall out of shape and start over, it’s painful. It takes a mental toll on you.
“I see it every day in these girls, trying to push them through that. I want to get them to the top of that hill, and eventually, get over the hump. We have to get them over that hump.”
Sullivan will need help from seniors, which include Shelby Hughes (hurdles); Ayva Burkes (sprints, mid-distance); Emma Carlson (thrower); and Haley Hawkinson (jumping, hurdles).
“Ayva, wherever we put her, she’ll be fine,” Sullivan said. “She’s mentally strong. She will hold her own.”
The junior class consists of Julia Flaten; Courtney Massich (distance); Jaden Pearson (thrower); Sydney Tichy (sprinter); and Julia Gherardi (pole vault, sprints).
“Julia has grown up over the last two seasons,” Sullivan said. “She’s muscular, she’s in good shape and she looks strong. That’s great to see. I hope everything fall in line for her.”
Sophomore Emery Maki has been working on the hurdle events, and Geli Stenson will be a sprinter, and possibly run some distances.
Freshmen Jocelyn Strukel, Charliegh Hartl, Jorie Anderson and sophomore Miriam Milani will make up the distance crew.
“They’re young, but they’re veterans,” Sullivan said. “They know what they’re doing. They’re pulling up the younger girls and showing them the ropes.”
Some of those younger girls are Gianna Figuroa, Brynn Babich, Emma Reini, Grace Bigelow and Audra Murden.
The biggest question mark will be putting four relays together.
“We’ll have to wait until our first meet and see what we have,” Sullivan said. “Having a whole season off, everything has changed.”
After that year off, Sullivan said it’s like starting all over again.
“It’s been difficult this season,” Sullivan said. “We lost a bunch of girls transitioning from missing last season into this season. I don’t know if it has to do with COVID, or they don’t want to come out.
“I can’t say. It’s unfortunate because there’s a lot of talent in our school. They’re not coming out for sports. We’ll figure something out. It’s one building block at a time.”
