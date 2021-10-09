DULUTH — The Hibbing High School girls cross country team placed second at the Duluth East Invite held Saturday at the Lester Park Golf Course.
Duluth East won the meet with 26 points, followed by the Bluejackets with 58. Cloquet 85, Pine City 101, Cambridge-Isanti 124 and Mora 136.
Mileena Sladek was Hibbing’s top finisher, placing fifth in 21:45.2. Abigail Theien was ninth in 22:08.4, followed by Gianna Figueroa in 11th (22:15.3), Audra Murden 18th (22:52.4) and Reese Aune 20th (22:56.4).
Jorie Anderson was 24th (23:29.8), Jocelyn Strukel 25th (23:31.0).
Brooke Niska of Mountain Iron-Buhl was 44th in 28:02.3, and Ava Butler was 46th in 28:06.5.
On the boys side, Duluth East won with 37 points, followed by Cloquet 60, Cambridge-Isanti 77, Mora 122, Pine City 123, then Hibbing with 151. Duluth Denfeld had 151 and Herantown 204.
Jeffrey Kayfes of Mountain Iron-Buhl was the top area finisher taking fifth overall in 17:38.3.
Lucas Arnhold was the Bluejackets’ top placer, finishing 25th in 19:17.6. Taite Murden was 30th (19:25.8), Christian Massich 34th (19:34.4), Silas Langner 36th (19:41) and Oliver Stevens 41st (19:56).
Ethan Roy placed 46th (20:26.7), Jeremiah Wentland 48th (20:31.8), Finn Eskeli 51st (20:55.6), Zach Rusich 55th (21:13.6).
