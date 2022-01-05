HIBBING — After a 66-45 loss to Chisholm, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team was supposed to play in the Bemidji Tournament.
Due to a snowstorm, that tournament was canceled, so the Bluejackets haven’t played in over a week.
How much rust Hibbing will have to shake off will be on display today when the Bluejackets travel to International Falls to take on the Broncos, beginning at 7:15 p.m. at the International Falls High School Gymnasium.
Hibbing coach Chris Hanson will be getting some players back for this game, and he’s looking forward to getting back on the court,
“We’re healthier with a few bodies back, which will help us out,” Hanson said. “We’ve been sticking with the fundamental stuff. We need a lot of work on rebounding, making sure we’re making layups and communicating on defense.
“We’re coming into this stretch run where we’ll be playing every-other day. This is the last opportunity where we can hammer home those fundamentals. We’ll play quite a few games in a short amount of time. It’s going to go quickly. We have to be ready to go.”
Hanson has been stressing rebounding and defense with his team at practice over the break.
“Those are the two biggest things that have hampered us from the start of the season,” Hanson said. “Second-chance points have come too easy for the teams that have played against us.
“If we can dig in defensively, create some turnovers, rebound, it’ll make things better. It doesn’t matter how many points we score if everybody scores a bunch of points against us. We have to understand that it all starts on defense. We have to buy in on that end.”
According to Hanson, International Falls is big and athletic, plus, the Broncos are coming off a 99-29 loss to Mountain Iron-Buhl on Monday, so they will be angry.
International Falls is 7-2 on the season.
“They will come out firing,” Hanson said. “We match up well with them. We saw them at the IRC scrimmage at the beginning part of the year. I thought we played well, but it’s all going to come down to execution, who wants it more.
“We have that long bus trip, so we have to shake that off and be ready to go right from the opening tip.”
Hanson is hoping his team plays defense early in the game.
“We need to get stops,” Hanson said. “Teams have found open areas against our defense and gotten some easy buckets. If we can start fast and get out to a lead, that will make it easier for us.”
What will also help is the return of Reese Aune, who did miss two games in December.
“Getting Reese back, she’s our main ball handler and facilitator,” Hanson said. “That should bring a lot of confidence to everybody else. She will lead our offense, and get us into sets.
“She’ll take charge out there. That’s going to make a big difference with her coming back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.