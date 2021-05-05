HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls track team scored 76 points to win the Doc Savage Meet held Tuesday at Cheever Field.
Grand Rapids was second with 74, and Duluth Denfeld placed third with 36.
On the boys side, Grand Rapids scored 116 points to place first. The Bluejackets were second with 44, followed by the Hunters with 38.
Placing first for Hibbing for the girls were Julia Gherardi in the 100 (13.09) and pole vault (10-feet-6-inches); Ayva Burkes in the 400 (1:02.85); Haley Hawkinson in the 100 hurdles (17.96) and long jump (14-11 ¾) ; Geli Stenson in the 300 hurdles (54.88); the 4x400 relay team of Burkes, Jorie Anderson, Gherardi and Emery Maki (4:32.57); the 4x800 relay team of Gianna Figueroa, Miriam Milani and Anderson (11:24.42); and Emma Carlson in the shot put (30-7 ¼).
Placing second were Maki in the 200 (29.07) and 400 (1:04.14); Ali Bretto in the 800 (2:51.52); Figueroa in the 1600 (6:00.77); the 4x100 relay team (58.08); Hawkinson in the high jump (14-8); Hawkinson in the triple jump (31-6); and Carlson (73-1).
A third-place finish went to Anderson in the 1600 (6:02.05).
Other Hibbing finishers were as follows:
100 — 5. Brynn Babich; 8. Claire Rewertz; 10. Abigail Theien; 11. Kloie Piekarski; 12. Tara Hartling; 14. Sophia Halter; 15. Desiree DiIorio; 17. Sydney Tichy.
200 — 4. Babich; 6. Cassidy Koski; 8. Rewertz; 11. Lily Lantz; 12. Theien; 18. DiIorio; 20. Tichy; 21. Tamara Gosser.
400 — 5. Theien.
800 — 5. Milani; 6. Sabine Wetzel.
1600 — 6. Alizah Langner; 9. Courtney Massich.
100 hurdles — 4. Stenson; 6. Gosser; 7. Shelby Hughes.
300 hurdles — 5. Hughes; 6. Gosser; 7. Luciana Bretto.
4x100 — 4. Rewertz, Burkes, Ali Bretto, Burkes.
High jump — 5. Halter.
Long jump — 4. Rewertz.
Triple jump — 4. Hartling.
Shot put — 6. Chloe Wojciehowsi; 9. Isabella Walto; 11. Kiaja Simpson; 12. Julia Flaten; 13. Jadyn Pearson.
Discus — 4. Wojciehowski; 5. Walto; 6. Simpson; 7. Siddalee Crego; 12. Flaten; 13. Pearson.
On the boys side, Amari Manning was a triple-winner, placing first in the 100 (11.57), 200 (23.89) and long jump (18-8).
Placing second Mikah Schmelzer in the 200 (24.95); Eli Erickson in the 400 (55.27) and triple jump (36-3); the 4x100 relay team of Likas Bender, Ethan Roy, Austin Pierce and Cole Hughes; the 4x200 relay team of Bender, Ethan Ramos, Hughes and William Stenson; Jacob Jensrud in
the high jump ( 5-6); and Pierce in the pole vault (7-6).
Third-place finishes went to Jensrud in the 400 (57.41) and in the long jump (34-7); the 4x400 relay team of Stenson, Justin Walker, Owen Hendrickson and Hughes (4:04.79); Vincent Carlson in the high jump (5-5); and Aiden Shepherd in the discus (96-4).
Other Bluejacket placers were as follows:
100 — 5. Schmelzer; 8. Bender; 12. Mauricio Fridlund; 14. Ramos; 15. Chris Woods; 17. Lucas Lopac; 18. Vincent Marchetti; 19. Alexander Henderson.
200 — 6. Carlson; 8. Pierce; 13. Jeremiah Schwartz; 14. Lopac.
400 — 5. Manning.
800 — 5. Hendrickson; 6. Oliver Stevens.
1600 — 7. Taite Murden; 8. Walker; 9. Mitchell Anderson; 10. Christian Massich; 11. Zach Rusich.
4x800 — 4. Murden, Walker, Stevens, Massich.
Long jump — 5. Jensrud; 9. Roy; 10. Carlson.
Triple jump — 5. Roy.
Shot put — 5. Henderson; 7. Shepherd; 10. Stenson; 11. Marchetti; 12. Woods; 14. Schwartz; 16. Joseph Marchetti.
Discus — 6. Henderson; 7. Vincent Marchetti; 8. Woods; 10. Stenson; 14. Joseph Marchetti; 15. Schwartz.
