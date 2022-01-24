HIBBING — If the Hibbing High School girls basketball team wants to snap their losing streak, then a fast start is mandatory.
The Bluejackets went almost eight minutes on Saturday without a point against Proctor, and they found themselves in a hole they couldn’t get out of.
Hibbing can’t let that happen today when they travel to Hermantown to take on the Hawks in a 7:15 p.m. contest.
The Bluejackets had trouble finding the basket against the Rails, firing up 3-pointers that didn’t hit their mark.
Hibbing, according to Coach Chris Hanson, must start with easier shots, then work its way out to the 3-point line.
“The thing we’ve stressed all year is going to the hoop,” Hanson said. “It’s getting things to fall from the start and not hoping threes fall in the first couple of minutes. When you can get to the hoop, you make layups, then you might get fouled to make free throws.
“That’s going to make you feel better to start, then you can start knocking down those threes. It starts with coming out and being aggressive and getting to the hoop and free throw line.”
That's something Hanson has been emphasizing all season.
“We continuously talk about it,” Hanson said. “When we watch film and go through practice, we make it evident and point it out every time where we go to the hoop, get the foul and three-point play.
“We keep hammering that stuff home. We show them the hard evidence, and it’s all backed up by that stuff as well.”
Hibbing did have a better second half against Proctor, and it all started on the defensive side of the ball.
“We’ve stressed that from the beginning of the year,” Hanson said. “You’re getting stops. You’re getting rebounds, and you’re not going back and playing against a set defense. You can get better looks when they’re running back into transition.
“They’re not able to set up in their press, their zone or find the matchups that they want. When you can get a defensive rebound, a steal,get out and run and get to them before they’re set, it’s a lot easier.”
As for the Hawks, Hermantown is 4-11 this season, with a game against Denfeld on Monday.
“Just like everybody in our section, they’re going to come out and pressure us until we prove we can handle it,” Hanson said. “We have to come out and play defense, rebound and make layups.
“They will come out in that ¾-court press, so we have to make smart passes. We can’t be forcing things to the middle. At the same point, we have to be aggressive. Handling the ball will be the biggest thing for us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.