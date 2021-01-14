Giombetti:011621.hhsgirlshoops
PHOTO: Photo slug here
DEADLINE: When will the story be in?
LENGTH: Estimate of length
NOTES: Anything noteworthy: Fact box, graphic, tentative, embargo time
By Gary Giombetti
Mesabi Tribune
HIBBING — The Matt Erickson Era has started 1-0.
The Hibbing High School girls basketball team watched Ashlynn Guenther score 40 points, but the Bluejackets used their experience to pull out a 68-59 victory over Duluth East Thursday at the high school gymnasium.
Whereas Duluth East only had the one player in double figures, Hibbing had three players hit double figures, led by Haley Hawkinson with 18, Jacie Clusiau 15 and Fanci Williams 15.
“We were happy that they did what it took to win the game,” Erickson said. “It was a grind. That says a lot about our team. We have a lot of things to clean up, and a lot of things to work on in practice.
“With everything that’s going on, only being our second week of being on a court, I’m pleased with being able to come out of this with a win.”
Hibbing jumped out to an early lead in the first half, but the Greyhounds rallied in the last minute to take a 34-30 lead at the half.
“We need some people to come off the bench and be a little bit more productive,” Erickson said. “That will come with time because we have some young girls that are talented.
“They have to get more experience with the older girls playing together. That inexperience showed in the second half of that first half. We got in foul trouble with a lot of our starters, and that hurt us.”
Especially Guenther.
“We’re always going to be facing a team that will have a stud player, and we have to limit what they can do,” Erickson said. “With our foul trouble, that kind of hurt us, but we have to work as a team to limit what they can do.
“She was tough going to the basket. She uses her body well. She gets herself in position for some close shots. She handles the ball well, and she finishes at the rim. Our lack of team defense in the latter part of the game is why she was getting so many open looks.”
Duluth East coach Rich Windt has a young team, but he has to find some players to give Guenther some help.
“We were missing a starter tonight, and that hurts,” Windt said. “We’re thin, and we’re young. We have two seniors that start. Ashlynne is a sophomore. We’re going to be young this year. We’re going to have some ups-and-downs.
“We’ll fight through. We’ll play these young girls, and we’ll have a nice corps next year when we get done. We have to fight through these struggles right now. That’s fine. We’ll live with these mistakes. We’ll keep learning. We’ll get better.”
Trailing by four starting the second half, Hibbing’s veterans went to work, going on a 12-2 to take a 42-36 lead.
Williams had four of those points, Clusiau and Reese Aune both had 3-pointers and Hawkinson had a basket.
The Bluejackets never trailed after that.
“We took care of the ball enough to work the clock, and take the shots that were there,” Erickson said. “What our experience does is you see those players work well in those situations.”
Windt didn’t see that same spark his team had to end the first half.
“That’s how we’re supposed to play, but we came out in the second half, and we didn’t have that spark,” Windt said. “We were a little satisfied that we had a couple of turnovers, and we had that lead.
“You have to play a full game. We didn’t. They did a good job. They converted, and they beat us at the end. It’s a process for us. We’ll get better.”
The one problem Hibbing had came from the free throw line. The Bluejackets had plenty of chances in the second half to extend that lead into double digits, but Hibbing missed nine charity tosses. In the game, the Bluejackets were 16-for-31.
“That’s around 50-percent, and we’d like to be more in the 70-percent range,” Erickson said. “
Hibbing would take a 60-51 lead with 3:10 to play, then a 64-54 lead with 1:28 to play.
The Bluejackets did make 6-of-8 free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
Windt did say that this was a good test to open the season.
“Last year, they beat us almost by the same score,” Windt said. “They’ve got some good girls here. They’ve had good teams. I knew it was going to be close. We just didn’t have that punch in the second half.
“They beat our press. They handled our pressure. We didn’t convert on the offensive side, besides Guenther. We have to get a couple other of these girls to step up and score a few points for us. We can’t relay on her to score 40 every night.”
DE 34 25 — 59
HHS 30 38 — 68
Duluth East: Ashynne Guenther 40, Macey DeRosier 8, Regan Juenenmann 5, Greta Franckowiak 3, Kaitlyn Kukock 2, Emma Horyza 1.
Hibbing: Haley Hawkinson 18, Jacie Clusiau 15, Fanci Williams 12, Nora Petrich 8, Reese Aune 6, Talia Carlson 3, Makenzie Clough 3, Emma Kivela 3.
Total Fouls: Duluth East 22; Hibbing 17; Fouled Out: Hawkinson; Free Throws: Duluth East 10-16; Hibbing 16-31; 3-pointers: Guenther, DeRosia 2, Juenenmann, Franckowiak, Hawkinson 2, Clusiau, Aune, Carlson, Clough.
Boys Hockey
Hibbing/Chisholm 7
North Shore 4
TWO HARBORS — The Bluejackets fell behind by two in the first period, but Hibbing/Chisholm rallied to win its first game of the season on the road Thursday.
Sully Tikkanen scored at 1:46 and 13:18 of the first period, but the Bluejackets responded with goals by Erick Sanborn, on the power play, at 13:45, then Joe Allison at 15:07.
It was a tough way to start the season.
“They got that quick goal and it took as awhile to get going,” said Hibbing coach Eric Rewertz, who picked up his first victory as coach. “I liked the way we finished the first period strong, then we took that momentum into the second period.
“After that, it was a back-and-forth game.”
Hibbing/Chisholm took its first lead of the season when Blake Frider tallied at 1:15 of the second period, but the Storm got a goal by Carter Zabrocki at 4:29 to tie it 3-3.
Isaac Erickson gave the Bluejackets a 4-3 lead at 5:26 of the period, but once again, North Shore tied it at 11:35 when Ryder MacMillan tallied on the power play.
Hibbing/Chisholm took the lead for good when Ethan Lund scored just 49 seconds into the third period. Beau Frider would score at 7:07, then Allison scored into an empty net at 16:57 to seal the win.
“It was a tight game,” said Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz, who picked up his first victory as coach. “Going into the third, we talked about character, and this was the first step of the process. We came out and played a solid period of hockey.
“Getting that early goal helped, then we closed out the game.”
HC 2 2 3 — 7
NS 2 2 0 — 4
First Period — 1. NS, Sully Tikkanen (Lucas Stadler), 1:46; 2. NS, Tikkanen (Cadn Costley, Carter Zabrocki), 13:18; 3. HC, Erick Sanborn (Ethan Lund, Beau Frider), pp, 13:45; 4. HC, Joe Allison (Lund), 15:07.
Second Period — 5. HC, Blake Frider (Beau Frider, Drew Kubena), 1:15; 6. NS, Zabrocki (Isaac Swanson), 4:29; 7. HC, Isaac Erickson (Keeghan Fink), 5:26; 8. NS, Ryder MacMillan (Tikkanen, Stadler), pp, 11:35.
Third Period — 9. HC, Lund, :49; 10. HC, Beau Frider (Blake Frider), 7:07; 11. HC, Allison, en, 16:57.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Evan Radovich 4-8-5—17; North Shore, Ryan Bilben 7-11-4—22.
Penalties — Hibbing 3-6; North Shore 3-6.
Girls Basketball
Virginia 72
Cherry 67
CHERRY — Lexiss Trygg had 26 points to lead the Blue Devils past the Tigers Thursday on the road.
Anna Fink added 14 points, and Erin Haerr finished with 11.
Lauren Staples led Cherry with 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Jessa Schroetter had 13 and Courtney Sajdak 10.
VHS 33 39 — 72
CHS 25 42 — 67
Virginia: Anna Fink 14, Rian Aune 9, Emma Lamppa 2, Lexiss Trygg 26, Kelsey Squires 6, Erin Haerer 11, Janie Potts 4.
Cherry: Jessa Schroetter 13, Lauren Staples 21 Courtney Sajdak 10, Danielle Clement 3, Kacie Zganjar 4, Elle Ridge 5, Jillian Sajdak 8.
Total Fouls: Virginia 17; Cherry 18; Fouled Out: Courtney Sajdak; Free Throws: Virginia 12-17; Cherry 12-19; 3-pointers: Fink 2, Aune, Trygg 2, Squires 2, Haerer 3, Staples 5, Clement, Jillian Sajdak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.