HIBBING — With three weeks left in the season, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team has put together some good games, but that consistency hasn’t always been there.
The Bluejackets are coming off a 10-point loss to Cloquet in a game where Hibbing actually did well on the boards, especially offensively.
But lapses on the offensive side of the ball have hurt the Bluejackets in some of their losses.
Hibbing coach Matt Erickson is waiting to see this team hit on all cylinders, and it can start today when the Bluejackets host Esko in a 7:15 p.m. contest at the high school gymnasium.
Erickson said there’s still times in games where his team isn’t sharp.
“We’re kind of flat at times,” Erickson said. “We don’t have that sense of urgency carrying us through an entire game. Good teams take advantage of that, and Cloquet did that.
“They’re a good team. They’re competitive with a lot of the teams that we play. We were in foul trouble, and that hurt us, too. We haven’t quite reached our full potential. We need to focus, individually, on what we can do that’s best for our team.”
Foul trouble has plagued Hibbing in a few games this season, but the Bluejackets have been getting better at that part of the game.
“The girls are playing a lot of minutes,” Erickson said. “They get tired, and that happens. This is the first game that we were in actual foul trouble. We’ve been doing a good job with that.
“It’s not something that we were seeing for a while, but eventually, it happens. We hope we can learn from it and be more consistent moving forward.”
As far as the Eskomos go, they have beaten Section 7AAA teams Hermantown and Grand Rapids, so Erickson knows they will be tough.
“They shoot the ball well,” Erickson said. “They’re aggressive going to the basket. They don’t have a lot of size, which we will match up well with, but they handle the ball well. They shoot well.
“They play good pressure defense. They’re a good all-around team. We have to come ready to match that.”
Hibbing’s defense will have to be aware of Esko’s 3-point shooters. That hurt the Bluejackets in a loss to Superior last week.
“After we let them (Superior) shoot all of those threes, they played good defense the rest of the way,” Erickson said. “I compare them to Superior, but they’re quicker than Superior. They can shoot the ball well if you leave them open.
“We have to have the mind set that we can’t give them any room on the outside. We have to be ready to move our feet, and have good help defense on the inside.”
