HIBBING—Last season, Chris Hanson took over a Hibbing High School girls basketball team that only had one senior and very little experience.
The Bluejackets had their struggles, but by the end of the season, Hibbing was competitive in every game it played.
Hanson has a totally-different team as the 2022-23 season gets set to begin, so the Bluejackets shouldn’t be going through the growing pains they went through last year.
Those seniors include Talia Carlson, Rylee Forbord, Tiffany Davis, Reese Aune, Miriam Milani, Emery Maki and Emma Kivela.
“Our seniors are the core of our team,” Hanson said. “It’s a good group, a hardworking group. They’ve gotten a lot closer since where we started last year. We’re going to count on them for leadership and accountability.
“They will play a big role in how this season goes.”
The nice part is that this group now knows what it takes to compete in Section 7AAA and in the Lake Superior Conference.
“They bring back all of that experience we didn’t have in the previous year,” Hanson said. “Going into this year, we have expectations, and we have that knowledge that there’s not going to be any easy games on the schedule.
“Going through last year, it was a good growing experience to figure out the level we have to be at every-single night.”
The junior class consists of Kate Toewe, Jorie Anderson and Justine McDannold.
Toewe will be counted on to give the Bluejackets a post presence, along with Anderson.
“Losing Deetra (Davis) is going to make Kate’s job tougher this year,” Hanson said. “We’ll count on her to be that big stopper in the middle. Last year, we struggled with rebounding. A lot of those nights it was Deetra cleaning up those.
“We have some big shoes to fill. I’m hoping between the height of Kate and Jorie, we should have the ability and athleticism to get those rebounds. Those two will be counted on, especially on the defensive end, of using their length and height to make things tougher on the girls when they get into the paint.”
Hanson should have more depth this season with those 10 core players.
“That experience makes it a lot easier because they’re might be nights when we might play eight or nine girls, or we could get into foul trouble on some nights, then you’re going deeper into your bench,” Hanson said. “The 10 that we have are perfect.
“They’ve played together now for the last two years. They will be able to lean on each other, and they will start to understand their roles and what’s expected of each of them every night.”
Offensively, Hanson needs one thing to happen.
“The biggest thing is taking care of the ball,” Hanson said. “We have to take smart shots. We need to do a better job of getting the ball into the paint. With our size and athleticism, there’s no reason that we can’t get to the hoop every-single time.
“Reese, Jorie and Emma should be able to get to the hoop off the dribble. We have use that athleticism and get the ball into the paint and not settling for tough shots. Getting shots within our offense is going to be the biggest thing this year.”
Defensively, Hanson will use a 1-3-1 zone. The Bluejackets did have some trouble with that early in the season, but they got better as the year went on.
“We started to understand our 1-3-1 zone a little better,” Hanson said. “It’s all about communicating with each other. Last year, we’d get lost, then frustrated and it got quiet.
It’s continuing that communication the entire time and talking.
“We’ve got the size, length and athleticism to guard people. I’m hoping a strength of ours is that we can interchange between a zone and a man defense. We might even mix in some half-court or three-quarter court pressure. We’re fully capable of being able to do that. With the experiences that we’ve had and the different situations we have encountered, we’re a little more comfortable in those different situations.”
Hanson knows that Grand Rapids will be the team to beat in the section, but he sees no reason why this team can’t be one of the top seeds in the section.
It’s going to take some work, however.
“We have a good opportunity in front of us,” Hanson said. “If we’re playing our best and somebody else is playing at their best, we’re right in there with all of those teams in our section this year. It’s putting a complete game together.
“We can’t get frustrated when things aren’t going well. We can’t only be positive when we’re winning, or when things are going well. It’s being a leader when we’re down a couple of points, and we have to dig out of there.”
Experience should play a vital role in that.
“I’m hoping from our experiences last year that we’re able to use those and turn them into positives this year,” Hanson said. “Between the section and conference, we have a good opportunity to put a stamp on where we want to be again.
“Last year was a good building year. Now, it’s taking that next step into what we want to be as a program again.”
