DULUTH — The Hibbing High School girls and boys cross country teams placed first and second, respectively, at the Lake Superior Conference Meet Tuesday at the Grand View Golf Course.
The Bluejacket girls scored 40 compared to 41 for second-place Proctor. Superior had 104, Cloquet 107, Duluth Denfeld 139, Hermantown 141, Duluth Marshall 142 and Grand Rapids 196.
Individually, Mileena Sullivan was third a time of 20:19.2, she was followed by Hannah Farnsworth in seventh (21:29.1), Avery Kukowski eighth (21:29.4) and Abigail Theien 10th (21:37.1).
The deciding point came from Hibbing’s Gianna Figueroa, who crossed the finish line 12th, with a time of 21:39.7.
She edged out the Rails’ Carlie Blevins, who placed 13th in 21:39.8.
Had that been reversed, Proctor would have won the meet.
Rounding out the field for Hibbing were Jorie Anderson in 14th (21:51.2) an Jocelyn Strukel 27th (23:17.4).
In all, the Bluejackets had six runners earn All-Conference honors, Sullivan, Farnsworth, Kukowski, Theien, Figueroa and Anderson.
On the boys side, Grand Rapids won the team title with 45 points, followed by Hibbing with 54. Cloquet had 75, Superior 77, Hermantown 125, Proctor 156 and Duluth Denfeld 162.
The Bluejackets were led by Joey Gabardi, who placed fifth in 18:08.2. Lucas Arnhold was sixth in 18:13.2, followed by Silas Langner 10th (18:34.3), Taite Murden 16th (18:57.0) and Christian Massich 17th (18:59.9).
Rounding out Hibbing’s field were Jack Bottoma 26th (19:28.2) and Brady Janezich 34th (20:06.5).
Earning All-Confernce honors were Gabardi, Arnhold and Langner.
