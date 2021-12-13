BARNESVILLE — The Hibbing High School wrestling team had three individual winners and two second-place finishers at the Barnesville Invite held Saturday.
Christian Jelle at 113, Bryson Larrabee at 160 and Drew Shay at 195 all won championships at the meet.
Jelle pinned Simon Jacobson of Osakis at 26 seconds in round one, then he pinned Nathan Morken of Fargo North at 1:40 in the second round.
He finished up with a fall over Kane Mathiason of Fargo Davies at 4:19.
Larrabee would win by technical fall over Jamari Humphrey of Fargo South at 2:48 (16-0), then he pinned Levi Qualley of Fertile-Beltrami at 3:39.
He pinned Kenneth Hanson of Fargo Davies at 5:03 in the finals match.
Shay had a first-round bye, then he would pin Zach Lilly of Fargo Davies at 57 seconds. He pinned Tyle Stuhaug of Fertile-Beltrami at 1:39 to claim the title.
Ethan Roy placed second at 132 pounds.
Roy won by fall over Aaron Truong of Fargo South at 1:04, then he pinned Sajan Gurung of Fargo Davies at 3:58. In the finals, Roy was beaten by tech fall, 16-0 at 3:15, by Ayden Hauck of Barnesville.
At 182, Thomas Hagen placed second.
In his first match, Hagen pinned Xander Moody of Fargo South at 1:32, then he won by tech fall over Eli Christopherson of Fargo Davies, 17-2 at 4:00.
Hagen lost to William Ward of Fargo North 9-3.
At 120, Kaden Sweeney pinned Abdi Nuur of Fargo Davies at 5:19, but he was tech falled by Asher O’Brien of Barnesville at 4:15 (16-0). He was pinned by Christian Nathe of Osakis at 4:17.
At 126, Gabe Martin pinned Jace Varriano of Fargo North at 2:58, then he was pinned by Wyatt Kosidowski of Fargo Davies at 2:50, Tyler Henderson of Fertile-Beltram pinned Martin at 2:54, then he was pinned by Jacob Taplin of Osakis at 1:20.
At 152, Jack Bautch pinned Cal Bratton of Fargo North at 3:57, then he lost by fall to Kale Drevlow of Osakis at 3:38. Cameron Halverson of Barnesville pinned Roy at 4:29.
At 170, Trevor VonBrethorst defeated Tanner Moe of Frazee by the score of 6-2, then he was pinned by David Duff of Fargo Davies at 3:15. VonBrethorst lost to Aiden Devine of Fargo Davies 9-6.
At 220 — Christopher Woods was pinned by Luke Lang of Fargo Davies at 1:53, then he lost by fall to Jordan Kroll of Barnesville at 41 seconds.
Woods lost by fall to Micah Herbel of Fertile-Beltrami at 4;59, then he pinned Dorian Sandness of Fargo South at 3:25.
At 285, Alex Henderson had a bye, then he was pinned by Tim Wells of Barnesvill at 19 seconds. Henderson lost by fall to Cayden Nielson of Fargo South at 2:06, then Tim Wells of Barnesville pinned him 17 seconds.
Henderson lost by tech fall to Gunner Cadreau of Fargo North, 15-0 at 3:00.
BBE 60
Hibbing 15
BERTHA — The Bluejackets gave up 24 points in forfeits as Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa beat Hibbing in a dual meet Friday.
Winning for the Bluejackets were Sweeney by fall at 1:38; Jelle by an 8-4 decision; and Hagen by fall at 2:58.
BBE 60, Hibbing 15
106 — Austin Giinthir, BBE, won by forfeit; 113 — Kaden Sweeney, H, pinned Louie Tenwen, 1:38; 120 — Christian Jelle, H, def. Brett DeRoo, 8-4; 126 — Wyatt Engen, BBE, pinned Gabe Martin, :43; 132 — Ryan Jensen, BBE, def., Ethan Roy, 10-1; 138 — Tanner Viessman, BBE, won by forfeit; 145 — Walker Bents, BBE, won by forfeit, Tyler Jensen, BBE, won by forfeit; 160 — Blaine Fischer, BBE, def. Bryson Larrabee, 4-2; 170 — Maximus Hanson, BBE, pinned Trevor VonBrethorst, :57; 182 — Thomas Hagen, H, pinned Talen Kampsen, 2:58; 195 — Carson Gilbert, BBE, def. Drew Shay, tech fall, 15-0, 2:00; 220 — Ethan Spanier, BBE, pinned Christopher Woods, :31; 285 — Bryce Feuerhake, BBE, pinned Alex Henderson, :44.
Hibbing 41
B-H/V/PP 40
BERTHA — The Bluejackets did rebound to beat Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie by the score of 41-40.
Winning for Hibbing were Jelle by tech fall, 17-1; Sweeney by fall at 2:44; Martin by forfeit; VonBrethorst by fall at 4:04; Larrabee by fall at 3:51; Hagen by forfeit; and Shay by forfeit.
Hibbing 41, B-H/V/PP 40
106 — Hudson Truax, BHVPP, pinned Nehimia Figueroa, :52; 113 — Jelle, H, def. Justin Olson, tech fall, 17-1, NTA; 120 — Sweeney, H, pinned Preston Captain, 2:44; 126 —Martin, H, won by forfeit; 132 — David Revering, BHVPP, def. Roy, 12-1; 138 — Deagan Captain, BHVPP, won by forfeit; 145 — Reese Thompson, BHVPP, won by forfeit; 152 — Blake Sumstad, BHVPP, won by forfeit; 160 — VonBrethorst, H, pinned Holden Truax, 4:04; 170 — Larrabee, H, pinned Justin Koehn, 3:51; 182 — Hagen, H, won by forfeit; 195 — Shay, H, won by forfeit; 220 — Gideon Ervasti, BHVPP, pinned Woods, 1:48; 285 — Hunter Strom, BHVPP, pinned Henderson, 3:09.
Saturday’s Result
Girls Basketball
Hibbing 67
Duluth Denfeld 27
SUPERIOR — The Bluejackets picked up win No. 2 on the season with the 40-point win over the Hunters Saturday.
No other details were available on the game.
