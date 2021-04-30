Hibbing gets hot, downs E-G, 13-3

HIBBING — If the Hibbing High School softball team was tired, no one could blame them.
The Bluejackets had already played Wednesday and Thursday, and now, they were playing their third game in three days.
That fatigue showed early, but Hibbing caught fire later on en route to a 13-3 victory over Eveleth-Gilbert Friday at Bennett Park Field.
Bluejacket coach Bryan Terzich could see it right away that his team wasn’t right, but he knows there will be no rest for the weary at the end of the season.
“It’s our third game this week so whether we were tired or whatever, that’s something we need to work on,” Terzich said. “When we get to the meat of our schedule, those teams aren’t going to be as kind.
“We need to jump out to an early lead, then give Aune the chance to pitch with the lead.”
Actually, the Bluejackets did give Aune that early lead with three first-inning runs.
Boben scored the first run on a wild pitch, then Emma Kivela and Ayva Terzich had RBI singles to make it 3-0.
The Golden Bears stranded two runners in their half of the first, then after a one-two-three second inning, Eveleth-Gilbert rallied to tie it 3-3.
Joey Westby had a double, then she scored on a double by Lydia Delich. Delich came around to score on a single by Ava Thompson.
Brooke Thyen would single Thompson to second, but a Hibbing error allowed her to score the tying run of the game.
With all of the momentum, Eveleth-Gilbert pitcher Delich got the first out of the Bluejacket third, but that’s when things got a little out of whack.
Jacie Clusiau singled and took second on a ground out.
The Golden Bears thought there were three out and threw the ball into the middle of the infield and started walking to the dugout.
Clusiau took advantage of that by scrambling home to make it 4-3.
“One of our players thought there were two outs, and one thought there was one out,” Eveleth-Gilbert coach Paula Dundas said. “We had to take a minute because it’s OK to slow the game down a little bit and get your bearings.
“That’s something that you learn by having a leader out on the field.”
That mental mistake took the air out of Eveleth-Gilbert’s tires.
“It’s deflating,” Dundas said. “You could see it in them. You could see the deflation. It was ‘Oh man, we know better than that.’ You could see their frustration coming out. It compounds by trying to over play, too.
“Something we’re working on is recovering from a mistake, whether it’s physical or mental. Mistakes are going to happen, whether they’re physical or mental. We want to eliminate those mental mistakes and bounce back when they do happen.”
It would be the Bluejackets who would bounce back.
In the fourth, Maddy Clusiau hit an RBI double to make it 5-3, then in the fifth, Hibbing sent 12 hitters to plate, scoring eight times to end the game by the 10-run rule.
The rally started with one out Terzich hit a two-run double, followed by an RBI double by Reese Aune. Bella Scaia had a run-scoring single, then with two out, Megan Bussey rapped an RBI single.
Boben followed with a run-scoring double, then Kivela ended it with an RBI single.
“The way they responded is what you want in a team sport,” Terzich said. “They came back and hit the ball. They did the right things. We made the plays, and Aune threw strikes.
“We didn’t give them anything free. We didn’t make it worse than just giving up the three runs. We saw better at bats. We’re still in the process of figuring that out. Everybody started hitting the ball hard, and good things happened.”
Boben did the rest, facing just six hitters in the final two innings. She finished with four-hitter, striking out seven and waling one.
Delich took the loss, tossing 4.2 innings. She gave up 12 hits, struck out five and walked four. Ava Thompson faced one batter in relief of Delich.
“We put the bat on the ball well early, but you have to get more baserunners,” Dundas said. “Hibbing started hitting some gaps and getting hits. They have a good team, good hitters. It happens. That’s the object of the game — hit the ball where they’re not.
“I’m proud of the strides we have made forward. We’re getting there. It’s not perfect, but we’re getting there. It’ll come around. You have to remember to play one pitch at a time, one at bat at a time, one inning at a time. That’s the big thing.”
Kivela finished with three hits.. Getting two each were Bussey, Boben and Terzich.
Joey Westby, Delich, Thompson and Thyen all had one hit.
EG 003 00 — 3 4 5
HHS 301 18 — 13 13 2
Eveleth-Gilbert: Lydia Delich (L), Ava Thompson (5th) and Alex Flannigan; Hibbing: Aune Boben (W) and Bella Scaia; 2B — Delich, Joey Westby, Ayva Terzich, Reese Aune, Maddy Clusiau, Boben.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.