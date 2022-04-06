HIBBING — Coming off a 1-2 weekend in Elk River, a young Hibbing High School boys tennis team got some valuable experience.
Where that takes the Bluejackets will be seen today with Hibbing taking on Duluth Marshall, beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the Quad Cities Tennis Club.
The Bluejackets were blanked by Elk River and lost to Alexandria, but they did come back to down Grand Rapids/Greenway.
Those three matches gave Hibbing coach Gary Conda a glimpse as to what he has this season.
“I found out that I have three fairly established singles players and a good first doubles team,” Conda said. “We’re working hard and finding our depth. They’re going to have to carry us. They’re the ones with the most experience.
“If we’re going to get through the regions, we’ll have to win three of the four singles everywhere we go.”
As for the other spots, Conda is still working that out.
“It’s a little more difficult to figure out who’s going to step up, but we’ll find that out once we get outside,” Conda said. “Right now, I’m making them play for position. I’m seeing them hit and picking them out.
“I’ll put a little pressure on them once we get outside and get some challenge matches. That’s when we'll know what they can do. They’re going to decide where they belong themselves. They will have to play for that position.”
As for the Hilltoppers, it’s a Section 7A matchup, plus a Lake Superior Conference contest, so there will be meaning for either team that wins it.
Going into the match, Conda said he doesn’t know much about Marshall.
“They have a new coach, and I’m not familiar with their players,” Conda said. “It looks like they have a fairly young inexperienced squad, but so are we. We’re not taking anything for granted this year.
“I never do, but it’s a guessing game right now. I don’t know what they’ve got.”
Conda is hoping that his singles players, Drew Anderson, Cooper Hendrickson and Isaiah Hildenbrand, and his doubles team of Tristan Babich and Jack Gabardi, can get the job done.
“I will put the pressure on them to get our four points, then we’ll be fine tuning our fourth singles and second and third doubles teams,” Conda said. “Those guys are our older players,.
“When I say older, I’m putting the pressure on juniors and sophomores. I want to see them grind and know how to fight.”
