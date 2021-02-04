HIBBING — Hibbing High School boys swimming coach Mike Veneziano knows who his big point-getters are.
He doesn’t have to look far to see that William Stenson, Cooper Emerson, Aaron Hadrava and Ben Philips are going to score big in every meet.
For one meet, however, Veneziano let some of his other swimmers make an impact.
Those swimmers, who work just as hard in practice, got to show their stuff and it worked out in Veneziano’s favor as the Bluejackets swam to an 85-59 victory over Proctor Thursday at the high school pool.
At some point this season, Veneziano is going to need those swimmers to step up and contribute.
“They need to understand that they are as critical to our success as anybody else,” Veneziano said. “It has to be a team effort from top to bottom. We don’t have enough guys to afford somebody sitting back and saying, ‘I’ll let the other guys do it.’
“You have a purpose on this team, and you have an expectation of yourself. I have an expectation of them, so they better start expecting out of themselves, too. They have to train just hard, and they have to train with intensity because we’re counting on them in the end.”
The Bluejackets began the meet with Aaron Hadrava, Luke Pocquette, William Stenson and Cooper Emerson winning the 200 medley relay in 1:44.36, then some of Veneziano’s younger swimmers got into the winning act.
Mathew Philips won the 200 freestyle (2:13.49), followed by Ben Riipinen winning the 200 individual medley (2:31.36). Ben Philips sprinted his way to a 50-freestyle win in 23.78.
In diving, Cole Hughes, Tyler Fosso and Wylie Stenson performed their first 11-dive meet of the season.
Hughes would go on to score 299.75 points. Fosso had 285.05 and Stenson had 270.95.
After the intermission, Proctor got a win in the 100 butterfly as Caleb Mattison swam a 1:10.24, but the Bluejackets got back to their winning ways as Pocquette won the 100 freestyle (54.80).
The Rails got a win from Jaron Kass in the 500 freestyle (5:55.05), but Hibbing came back to win the 200 freestyle relay with Riipinenm Fisher, Benedict and Benedict swimming a 1:52.88.
Kass would win the 100 backstroke (1:11.25), Jacob Gundry the 100 breaststroke (1:19.25) and Mattison, Dominic Horngren, Gundry and Kass won the 400 freestyle in 4:06.29.
“Some of these have been waiting in the wings, well guess what? There’s no more waiting,” Veneziano said. “They’re on the center stage right now. They need to get used to it.
“Those are some big steps that we’re taking.”
Most of that is due to the fact that Veneziano is still experimenting with his lineup.
He ran guys in limited events to find any diamonds in the rough.
“I thought we did well with it,” Veneziano said. “We didn’t get a whole lot of best times, but we’re swimming tired right now. These guys are not afraid to dial up the intensity. They’re going all-out.
“I haven’t seen anybody on this team coast in practice or meets, which is a good indicator of what’s going to happen in the final analysis.”
Veneziano was also impressed with Hughes, Foss and Wylie Stenson.
“That went fast, but with the way we’re diving, it’s almost like an aerobic sport itself,” Veneziano said. “It was three divers and they kept going, going and going, with not much rest in between.
“They did an exceptional job today. They have some of the best scores out there now. I’m pleased with them.”
Hibbing 85, Proctor 59
200 medley relay — 1, Hibbing (Aaron Hadrava, Luke Pocquette, William Stenson, Cooper Emerson), 1:44.36; 2. Proctor (Titus Virden, Jacob Gundry, Caleb Mattison, Jaron Kass), 2:02.78.
200 freestyle — 1. Mathew Philips, H, 2:13.49; 2. Kellen Fisher, H, 2:21.02. 3. Reilly Benedict, Hm 2:22.32.
200 individual medley — 1. Ben Riipinen, H, 2:31.36; 2. Gundry, P, 2:31.59; 3. Griffin Benedict, H, 2:48.76,
50 freestyle — 1. Ben Philips, H, 23.78; 2. Mattison, P, 24.81; 3. Alex Hanegmon, H, 28.22.
Diving — 1. Cole Hughes, H, 299.75; 2. Tyler Foss, H, 285.05; 3. Wylie Stenson, H, 270.95.
100 butterfly — 1. Mattison, P, 1:10.24; 2. Fisher, H, 1:19.86; 3. Hanegmon, H, 1:22.04.
100 freestyle — 1. Pocquette, H, 54.80; 2. Hadrava, H, 55.22; 3. Virden, P, 1:03.65.
500 freestyle — 1. Kass, P, 5:55.05; 2. Reilly Benedict, H, 6:37.06; 3. Aman Majumdar, H, 7:28.86.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Riipinen, Fisher, Griffin Benedict, Reilly Benedict), 1:52.88; 2. Proctor (Brady Westrom, Isaac Ryss, Dominic Horngren, Virden), 1:58.90.
100 backstroke — 1. Kass, P, 1:11.25; 2. Mathew Philips, H, 1:13.71; 3. Virden, P, 1:15.06.
100 breaststroke — 1. Gundry, P, 1:19.25; 2. Griffin Benedict, H, 1:19.95.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Proctor (Mattison, Horngren, Gundry, Kass), 4:06.29; 2. Hibbing (Hanegmon, Mathew Philips, Majumdar, Fisher), 4:25.00.
