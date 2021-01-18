HIBBING — It’s only three weeks into the season, but the Hibbing High School girls basketball team must work on their conditioning.
That was evident during the Bluejackets game with Grand Rapids Friday.
Hibbing was a step slow getting into defensive position, and the Thunderhawks took advantage of it in an 11-point win.
Hibbing will work on getting into better shape as the season progresses, but that defensive effort will have to get better starting today when the Bluejackets host Bemidji, beginning at 7:15 p.m., at the high school gymnasium.
Hibbing coach Matt Erickson said Grand Rapids was athletic and a little deeper than his team, but not getting to certain spots on the floor hurt the Bluejackets in the long run.
“No. 1, we have to get in better condition, and that will come with time,” Erickson said.
“We didn’t play better defense, and that’s something we worked on Monday at practice. When an offense is fast moving, we need to think one step ahead and get to those spots.
“We were late getting to certain spots on the floor against Rapids, and they made us pay. I’m hoping we can figure some things out (Monday).”
It has to be a quick learning process as Erickson expects the Lumberjacks to have the same type of team as Grand Rapids.
“They were younger last year,” Erickson said. “They’re athletic, fast and they shoot well. I don’t remember them having a lot of size, so that could play to our advantage a little bit.
“If we can defend the perimeter well, play a little bit better defense overall, we’ll have a chance. They’re a tough team, so we have to come ready to play.”
Offensively, Haley Hawkinson, Fanci Williams and Jacie Clusiau all hit double figures last Thursday against Duluth East.
Against Grand Rapids, Hawkinson and Williams hit double figures again.
It might take three or four Bluejackets to hit double figures in a game, but so far, Erickson likes the way his team has spread the scoring out.
“I like our balanced scoring,” Erickson said. “I’ve always preached that over the years. We’re a better team when everybody is being productive. When you have one person stealing the show and scoring 30 or 40 points in one night, their teammates aren’t getting involved.
“When you look at the end results, they may have scored a lot, but a lot of times, we lose those games. We’re a better team overall when we have a more balanced attack.”
