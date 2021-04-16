HIBBING — Now, the Hibbing High School boys and girls tracks team have to work out the kinks.
The Bluejackets got their first chance to compete Thursday at the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Invite, and they won close meet over the Titans.
It’s going to get much tougher today as Hibbing travels to St. Francis for a five-team meet, beginning at 10 a.m. for the girls and 12:30 p.m. for the boys.
Joining the Bluejackets and the Saints in the meet will be Chisago Lakes, North Branch and Concordia Academy.
At least Hibbing got a chance to shake some runs off in Nashwauk.
“I’m glad with how we did,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “We got a chance to build some confidence going into our next two meets. We opened our eyes a little bit, but that’s OK.”
Plese got a first-hand look at what his team needs to improving upon heading into thise meet.
“One of the things we highlighted at practice was getting our boys to do a better job with their warmups, and staying fully dressed for hte weather,” Plese said. “We had a couple little muscle tweaks, so we’ll be sitting them out today, especially with a shortened season.
“We also have to refine our jumps. Amari (Manning) did a nice job, but he went off the wrong foot. It’s those technical things — the run throughs, our starts weren’t the best and our handoffs — stuff like that where you need time on the
track and building experience for the younger guys.”
This will be a good meet to make some that happened.
St. Francis, the Wildcats and the Vikings are Class AA teams, which Hibbing will compete against in the 7AA meet.
“It’s going to be different than what we saw here,” Plese said. “It’s a good thing for us because we’re in the section with these teams for another year. We have to get accustomed to that even though we’re leaving.
“We have to elevate to that kind of a level. It’s good for our kids, and especially Amari and Eli (Erickson). It’s good for the young guys to know what’s out there. We’re excited to travel and get some competition in.”
Hibbing girls coach Serena Sullivan also thought her team competed well.
“Considering that we only had a small portion of our team there competing, we did OK,” Sullivan said. “I was happy with how everybody did. They put forth a valiant effort. You can’t expect a whole lot more when you’re short on numbers.
“It was our first meet. Everyone was a little nervous.”
Seeing bigger teams will be an eye-opener for most of these young Bluejacket runners.
“It’s a little intimidating,” Sullivan said. “We’ll still be down some athletes, but hopefully, the younger ones got broken in during our last meet.
“This will be a good experience. They can see the bigger picture out of our small town and small teams.”
