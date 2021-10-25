HIBBING — The last time the Hibbing High School football team took on Two Harbors, the Agates took home a 63-0 win just over two weeks ago.
With one week to prepare for what Two Harbors runs, Bluejacket coach Shaun Howard is hoping to reverse that outcome.
Hibbing should be able to counter some of that Agates’ offense this time around when the two teams meet in a Section 7AAA quarterfinal contest today, beginning at 6 p.m. in Proctor.
Two Harbors used a tight formation against the Bluejackets, with the running backs no more than a yard behind the quarterback. The splits between the linemen were no more than a one-foot apart.
Off of that, the Agates run a number of counters and traps. They were deceptive with the ball.
Hibbing’s defense had a hard time picking up the running backs in that first meeting.
“It’s difficult because it’s hard to get in there (the backfield), whereas if there are gaps or splits, it’s a little bit easier to get in there,” Howard said. “With their foot-to-foot splits, it’s hard to hit a gap when you’re trying to go through as a defensive lineman or linebacker.
“It makes you play slow, and makes you make sure you’re reading your keys.”
With that said, Howard said his defense must read the guards.
“The guards will take them to the play,” he said. “We preached that that week. It’s something mental that we have to fix. We’re trying as a coaching staff to get that fixed. In talking with Coach (Dan) Merfeld and Coach (Daron) Manning about what was happening the most they said we weren’t reading our keys.
“We talked the entire week about reading our keys, and it didn’t seem to happen much. We need to read our keys and go from there.”
Offensively, the Bluejackets were a little bit disjointed due to an injury.
Chris Woods, who plays center, was out. He’s the leader of that offensive line.
“That takes away the anchor of your line,” Howard said. “He got everyone into position all of the time. Having our offensive line out of position the first time, that was a struggle.
“With Chris back and putting Ethan (Trenberth) back to where he’s supposed to be at tackle, we’ll have an easier time moving the ball. We’ve been rotating people in and out of there as much as possible to keep them fresh. That offensive line needs to stay fresh mentally.”
The Bluejackets are coming off a 20-point performance against Aitkin, so they have to keep that offensive momentum going against Two Harbors.
What’s the key?
“Just the confidence,” Howard said. “We scored 14 points in 30 seconds on their starting defense. It’s not like it’s not there. It’s the confidence in the players doing that. It’s our offensive line having confidence in our quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.
“It’s about them having confidence in the offensive line. They started showing that they can do it. Now, we have to put it together play-after-play.”
If it all comes together, Hibbing could move on to play Saturday.
No matter what happens, Howard likes the way this team has come together this year.
“This senior group has been through a lot,” Howard said. “They’ve been with us since I started. It’s trying to keep changing that culture and keeping changing that mindset. It’s a struggle.
“We haven’t won much, one game this year. It takes a lot to change that mentality. That’s something they’ve been striving for. We’re close., but we have to take that next step. Hopefully, in this game, we can be competitive. That will be that next step for us.”
