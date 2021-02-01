HIBBING — A one-week layoff didn’t affect the Hibbing High School boys basketball team in a win over Nashwauk-Keewatin, but it may have had an affect in game two.
Duluth East garnered a tough 12-point win over the Bluejackets on Friday and fatigue may have played a factor in the outcome of that game.
Hibbing was tired, plus it made some crucial mistakes with less than six minutes to go in the game.
Now that the Bluejackets are getting back to a normal routine, Hibbing coach Joel McDonald is hoping his team can make better decisions today when Grand Rapids invades Kevin McHale Court for a 7:15 p.m. contest.
Defensive lapses and taking shots too quickly came back to haunt the Bluejackets against the Greyhounds.
“What we found out was that our second game in two weeks hurt us, especially when you’re trying to run against an athletic team like East,” McDonald said. “Our perimeter shooting kept us in it, but we saw at crucial times down the stretch were decisions that have haunted us in the past.
“We have to be more mature.”
According to McDonald, his team came back from a seven-point deficit and cut it to two with about six minutes to play, but that’s when that decision making came into play.
“We had a series of things that pushed it up to 10 points quickly,” McDonald said. “That was the disappointing part of it. We let it get away from us. It was our decision making and lack of focus, too.
“That caught up to us at a crucial part of the game. We could have put some pressure on them, but unfortunately, they made a lot of the right plays, capitalizing on our errors.”
McDonald has always talked about composure, but Hibbing got lost on defense a couple of times, and, more importantly, the Bluejackets shot the ball too quickly at times at the end of the game.
“It was directly related to a lack of composure,” McDonald said. “The game got away from us quickly. It was a series of things on both ends of the floor that came together at the same time and cost us.
“It was defensive communication, falling asleep on one end of the floor and it was bad shots. We need to calm down, get something good and make the defense work a little bit.”
That will be especially important against the Thunderhawks.
“We’ll be in for a physical game,” McDonald said. “It’s a rivalry game. They played Duluth East physically, so they’re going to come after us. We have to respond with that. It’s knowing people will come after us.
“We have to respond right away.”
There is one element missing from this season’s Grand Rapids team — John Sutherland, who is playing at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, but McDonald knows that the Thunderhawks still have some capable players.
“They have guys that can do some damage,” McDonald said. “The loss of Sutherland looks insurmountable, but that can inspire a team that wants to show people what they are capable of when a guy like that leaves.
“Grand Rapids is in that situation right now. You’ll find people going after it harder. This game has to mean something. We have a team that’s doing the same thing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.