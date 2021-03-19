HIBBING — In the last two seasons, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team has advanced to state and lost in the Section 7AAA finals.
With five players still on the team from those two seasons, the Bluejackets have the experience it takes to succeed in the postseason.
How that experience pans out will be determined today when Hibbing opens Section 7AAA action, taking on Princeton in a quarterfinal contest, beginning at 2 p.m. in the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
With impressive late-season wins over Hermantown, Grand Rapids and Cloquet, the Bluejackets have that window of opportunity to make a postseason run, but Hibbing will have to be at the top of its game.
“We had a one good week, then last week was a little bit of a letdown,” Erickson said. “I don’t know if we gave too much effort during that week with the section teams, then we played our conference teams and maybe overlooked them a little bit.
“Falls and Chisholm are teams that are getting better every year. They have good, young players. Maybe we took them lightly. Our shooting wasn’t the greatest. We had open shots, but we weren’t knocking them down.”
Since then, Erickson said his team has picked up its intensity, and they’re looking forward to hitting the court again.
“We had a good week of practice,” Erickson said. ‘We’ve been doing a lot of shooting. When you practice five-straight days, it starts to get long. You like that at the beginning of the season, but at the end of the season, you want to be playing.
“Both teams are in the same situation. We haven’t had games since Saturday. We’re both in the same boat.”
Erickson is hoping that having Fanci Williams, Jacie Clusiau, Haley Hawkinson, Makenzie Clough, Nora Petrich and Reese Aune can make a difference this postseason.
They all have been through these pressure situations before.
“That’s a big advantage for us to have that playoff experience, going deep into the playoffs with these girls,” Erickson said. “They know what it takes. They had different roles back then, different leadership with the people we have on the court right now.
“In that sense, it is different for them, but they’re excited. They know the feeling of how it feels to win at this time of the year. That will play a big part for us making a potential run to the finals, hopefully, this year.”
As for the Tigers, Erickson said slowing down Madison James will be the key to beating Princeton.
“She’s been playing on the varsity team for quite a few years” Erickson said. “She’s a good shooter. She shoots from all over the floor. She shoots deep threes and makes them.
“We have to know where she is at all times. She can be a one-person wrecking crew if she wants to be. We have to know where she is, but we can’t overlook their other players. They have solid players. It’s going to be a team effort.”
Neither team has seen the other this season, so whoever adapts sooner will have the upper hand.
“We’re facing an unfamiliar opponent,” Erickson said. “We did face them the last two years in the semis, and they still have a couple of players from those teams. They haven’t seen us since last year, too. It’s an unfamiliarity with the team.
“They’re aware of the opportunity in front of them. Anything can happen on any given night.”
The Tigers finished 3-15 this season, but that record is deceiving.
“They’ve had some competitive scores, but they don’t necessarily come out on top,” Erickson said. “They’ve played some tough competition. They’re not someone we need to overlook.”
