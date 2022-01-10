MINNEAPOLIS — The Hibbing High School boys swimming team placed 11th at the 2022 Maroon and Gold Maroon Division Meet held Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
East Ridge won the meet with 564 points, followed by Hudson at 399, Lakeville South 394.5, Sartell-St. Stephen 341, Stillwater 335, Prior Lake 292, Eau Claire Alliance 269.5, Orono 256, Winona/Winona Cotter 206.5, Anoka 203.5, then the Bluejackets at 144.
Coon Rapids rounded out the field with 93.
Hibbing’s top placer was Cooper Emerson, who placed third in the 100 freestyle in 49.01. Emerson was also fifth in the 50 freestyle in 22.20.
Tyler Fosso placed eighth in diving with 274.30 points.
The 200 medley relay team of Emerson, Aaron Hadrava, Ben Riipinen and Ben Philips placed sixth with a time of 1:32.77.
The 200 medley relay team of Hadrava, Riipinen, Ben Philips and Emerson was 10th in 1:46.10.
The Bluejackets could have competed in a lower division, but Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano wanted the challenge of the Maroon Division.
“It was an accomplishment to beat one team,” Veneziano said. “We were looking at the lower-two division, where we could have been one of the top three teams. We wanted a challenge with our swims.
“That’s the best way to look at it.”
Veneziano said his team swam well from top-to-bottom.
“Our upper-tier guys improved their times, and or lower-tier guys had good swims,” Veneziano said. “Don’t let the places fool you. Our divers also did well. We came away swimming good times. We’ve made some good progress. I’m satisfied with the progress.”
Other Bluejacket placers were as follows:
200 medley relay — 31. Mathew Philips, Griffin Benedict, Alex Hanegmon, Logan Drews 2:04.19; 34. Kai Strom, Christian Massich, Matthew Sandness, Tim Ranta 2:14.62.
200 freestyle — 22. Mathew Philips 2:03.64; 32. Reilly Benedict 2:20.46; 35. Caleb Buus 2:31.95.
200 individual medley — 20. Hadrava 2:16.99; 25. Ben Philips 2:19.63; 37. Hanegmon 2:40.58.,
50 freestyle — 25. Riipinen 25.17; 32. Drews 29.87,
Diving — 14. Cole Hughes 260.60; 15. Wylie Stenson 252.60.
100 butterfly — 15. Ben Philips 59.05; 34. Hanegmon 1:12.39; 36. Sandness 1:14.03.
100 freestyle — 32. Griffin Benedict 1:01.16; 34. Massich 1:05.60.
500 freestyle — 27. Reilly Benedict 6:27.22; 33. Ranta 6:43.40.
200 freestyle relay — 32. Ben Zollar, Strom, Buus, Dallas Hoover 1:58.80; 33. Drews, Sandness, Reilly Benedict, Zollar, 2:09.84.
100 backstroke — 15. Hadrava 1:01.48; 27. Mathew Philips 1:07.41; 33. Stenson 1:13.15.
100 breaststroke — 16. Riipinen 1:09.90; 30. Griffin Benedict 1:16.66; 34. Massich 1:28.47.
400 freestyle relay — 26. Mathew Philips, Hanegmon, Reilly Benedict, Hughes 4:01.08; 31. Fisher, Sandness, Massich, Griffin Benedict 4:20.12; 33. Zollar, Ranta, Buus, Hoover 4:36.12.
Now, the Bluejackets host Rock Ridge today, beginning at 5 p.m. at the high-school pool.
“It’ll be a close battle once again,” Veneziano said. “If we keep it close, it could be like the Grand Rapids meet. It should be back-and-forth. We can win it, but have to perform well.
“If we go out there and match our best times, and get some improvements, we can get our best performances, but we have to perform well. If we go out there and and match our best times, we can get some improvements.”
If not, the Wolverines can win the dual meet.
“Everybody has to get tougher, have to get their best performances,” Veneziano said. “It should be a good match up.”
