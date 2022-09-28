Hibbing finds no answer for Superior, 3-0

Brooke Siekkinen goes up for a kill during set No. 3 of the Bluejackets’ match with Superior Tuesday on Kevin McHale Court in Hibbing.

 Gary Giombetti

HIBBING — After a five-set marathon on Monday, Superior High School volleyball coach Brenda Pluntz wasn’t sure how her team was going to respond against Hibbing.

After a slow start, the Spartans picked up their play and came away with a 3-0, 25-19, 25-20, 25-8 victory over the Bluejackets Tuesday on Kevin McHale Court.

