Hibbing finds no answer for Superior, 3-0

HIBBING — After a five-set marathon on Monday, Superior High School volleyball coach Brenda Pluntz wasn’t sure how her team was going to respond against Hibbing.
After a slow start, the Spartans picked up their play and came away with a 3-0, 25-19, 25-20, 25-8 victory over the Bluejackets Tuesday on Kevin McHale Court.
How did Pluntz think her team would play?
“About like we did,” Pluntz said. “We were a little flat at first. We had a game Monday, and we went five games. I think they were a little tired. We have another one on Thursday, so we have a busy week.”
To avoid a letdown, Pluntz did her best to keep her team motivated.
“I tried to pump them up,” Pluntz said. “I told them to have fun, and work as a team.”
The Spartans took those words to heart, but Hibbing did get Superior back on its heels in set one.
“I liked how they didn’t get rattled when they were down a little bit,” Pluntz said. “They came back and worked on it one point at a time. They stayed even keeled, and didn’t let it get into their heads.”
In set two, the Bluejackets did have a 17-16 lead, but the Spartans went on a 9-3 run to go up 2-0.
“I had to call a timeout because they knew they weren’t playing to their potential,” Pluntz said. “They ended up fixing that.”
Hibbing just couldn’t close the door in either game one or two, but there were some positives that came out of both sets.
“I liked how competitive they were,” Peterson said. “I didn’t like the mistakes we were making. There weren’t as many as I saw in the last set. I liked that.”
That third set, Superior never let the Bluejackets in the game, taking a 6-2 lead. It was 17-5 at one point before finishing out the set and match.
There was no letdown between games two and three.
“They started playing as a team,” Pluntz said. “Their intensity level went up.”
Hibbing had a hard time getting any attack going that that third set.
“Winning is a mindset,” Peterson said. “In that third set, when you’re down two, it has to be, ‘This is all or nothing, I have to give it up. I have to go after it.’ I keep telling them every single day that they have to come in and work hard.
“I’m trying to light that fire. I want to make them better defenders, hitters and players.”
Hibbing was led by Jenna Sacco-LaMusga with six digs; Bevie Fink four aces, four digs and nine assists; Jordan Fredette two kills; Ava Weyrauch two kills; Marisa Sibell two kills; and Jerzie Gustafson two kills and one block.
Superior was led by Kloe Zentkowski with five kills and six blocks; Carlie Lohman eight assists and 13 digs; and Claire Egnash eight assists.
Floodwood 3,
Nashwauk-Keewatin 0
NASHWAUK — The Polar Bears went on the road and beat the Spartans Tuesday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.