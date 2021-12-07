RED WING — After a nice win over Hastings Friday, Hibbing High School boys basketball coach Joel McDonald was hoping for a carry over to Saturday.
Unfortunately, that didn’t materialize for the Bluejackets.
Red Wing got physical with Hibbing, which led to 17 turnovers, and the Wingers rode 14 3-pointers to a 69-53 victory over the Bluejackets at the Red Wing Tournament.
For McDonald and his team, it was a frustrating and disappointing showing.
“The reality of it is we played a tough, physical team,” McDonald said. “We didn’t respond well. We ran a lot of our offense from the shell of the perimeter. They had two physical guys down low.
“They’re opposing. We turned the ball over too much. Our turnover/assist ratio wasn’t good.”
Hibbing only had 11 assists compared to those 17 turnovers.
“Of those 17, 15 of them led to baskets or some kind of point production,” McDonald said. “We turned it over a lot on the outside. If you’re throwing long passes and not putting enough on it, you turn it over.
“That leads to something in terms of easy buckets.We played a distracted game. It was moving too quickly for us, but we saw the difference between an experienced group of guys to guys that are still feeling each other out on our end.”
The Bluejackets kept it close in the first half, but the Wingers started draining 3-pointers, some from over 20-feet away from the basket.
Maddox Hanson led the way with 19 points, including six of those 3-pointers. Cooper Chandler had three 3-pointers, good for nine points.
“I don’t think they made a three off the dribble,” McDonald said. “It was a lot of catch-and-shoot. When the game is moving too fast, that’s what happens. We stopped talking on defense. We got quiet today.
“Talking comes from anticipating, but we got put into a position where it was tougher to anticipate because of the pace of the game. We’re not a physical team, so I have to give Red Wing credit for taking advantage of us in that respect.” Denval Atkinson scored 11 for Red Wing.
Ayden McDonald finished with 28 points for the Bluejackets. Alex Chacich had eight.
“We have guys that are still learning to play together as a group,” McDonald said. “When that happens, you have a tendency to do that. We have a handful of seniors that need to lead the way in that respect.
“Eventually, we’ll get there.”
HHS 27 26 — 53
RW 35 34 — 69
Hibbing: Zach Rusich 4, Carson Brown 4, Finley Cary 2, Dane Mammenga 2, Alex Chacich 8, Jacob Jensrud 5, Ayden McDonald 28.
Red Wing: Reid Hartmann 3, Deso Buck 7, Maddox Hanson 19, Mitchell Seeley 3, Tyler Rodgers 2, Cooper Chandler 9, Dennval Atkinson 11, Juju Koehler 3, Andrew Ball 6, Nathan Shannon 6.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 12; Red Wing 18; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 9-14; Red Wing 7-11; 3-pointers: Chacich 2, Jensrud, McDonald, Hartmann, Buck, Hanson 6, Seeley, Koehler, Chandler 3, Shannon.
Pine City 73
Greenway 45
PINE CITY — Kameron Jusczak had 24 points, including two 3-pointers as the Dragons beat the Raiders Saturday at home.
Also hitting double figures for Pine City were Dylan Peterson with 21 and Luke Wilson 17.
Greenway was led by Grant Hansen with 15 points, including four 3-pointers. Grant Rychart had 10 points.
GHS 23 22 — 45
PC 33 40 — 73
Greenway: Westin Smith 9, Grant Hansen 15, Tyler Swedeen 4, Riley Haugen 2, Mathias Macknight 2, Alex Plackner 3, Grant Rychart 10.
Pine City: Dylan Peterson 21, Charlie Ausmus 4, Ashton Seals 4, Kameron Jusczak 24, Coltin Blaisdell 3, Luke Wilson 17.
Total Fouls: Greenway NA; Pine City NA; Fouled Out: NA; Free Throws: Greenway 1-8; Pine City 8-16; 3-pointers: Smith 3, Hansen 4, Plackner, Rychart 2, Ausmus, Jusczak 2, Wilson 3.
Men’s Basketball
HCC 88
Western Tech 80
LACROSSE, Wis. — The Cardinals got 21 points from Moe Washington and 15 from Stephon Smith in the win over the Cavaliers Friday.
Also hitting double figures for Hibbing were Rasonte Smith with 11, and Schuyler Pimentel Ray Washington-Battle with 10 each.
Western Tech was led by Trevor Gallagher with 16 points. Sam Roat added 12, Barret Witt 11 and Cade Baderschere 10.
HCC 38 51 — 88
WT 45 35 — 80
Hibbing: Rasonte Smith 11, Moe Washington 21, Alvin Judd 2, Steven Buhl 6, Stephon Smith 15, Schuyler Pimentel 10, Kionté Cole 2, Owen Smith 7, Connor Goggin 4, Ray Washington-Battle 10.
Western Tech: Sam Roat 12, Noah Kearney 3, Josh Hauser 4, Barret Witt 11, Cade Baderschere 10, Ryan Zimmerman 7, Jaron Murphy 3, Trevor Gallagher 16, Jhakai Funches 6, Mac Jones 8.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 9; Western Tech 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 6-10; Western Tech 4-10; 3-pointers: Smith 3, Washington, Stephon Smith, Owen Smith, Kearney, Witt, Zimmerman, Gallagher 2, Funches.
Rochester 85
HCC 59
ROCHESTER — The Yellowjackets got 16 points from Quest McCrimon and 14 from Keivonte Watts to get the home win over the Cardinals Saturday.
Peyton Dunham had 13 points for Rochester.
Alvin Judd led Hibbing with 15 points. Stephon Smith and Moe Washington had 13 and 12 points, respectively.
HCC 32 27 — 59
RCC 53 32 — 85
Hibbing: Rasonte Smith 6, Moe Washington 12, Alvin Judd 15, Steven Buhl 2, Stephon Smith 13, Schuyler Pimentel 4, Kionté Cole 3, Edwin Ndkia 2, Ray Washington-Battle 2.
Rochester: Keivonte Watts 14, Devyn Frye 2, Quest McCrimon 16, Quentin Williams 9, Helder Semedo 8, Nick Pepin 6, Quincy Burland 2, Kam Francis 1, Peyton Dunham 13, Luckeny Alberto 4, Andre Crockett 6, Max Hammond 4.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 20; Rochester 8; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 2-5; Rochester 11-17; 3-pointers: Washington 2, Judd 5, McCrimon, Williams.
