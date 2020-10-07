HIBBING — As the Hibbing High School girls tennis team heads into the second round of the Section 7AA playoffs, the Bluejackets are heading blind into their contest with Princeton.
Hibbing coach Gary Conda hasn’t been able to locate any information on the Tigers, but his Bluejackets will be ready to play when the 7AA playoffs resume at 3 p.m. today at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Hibbing is coming off a win over Duluth Denfeld in playoff game No. 1, and although the Bluejackets and Princeton have met in past seasons, Conda doesn’t have anything to go on as he prepares this Tigers’ team.
“I wish I knew a little bit more,” Conda said. “I have no head-to-head comparisons, so I can’t tell, but I think we’re equal just looking at last year’s roster. They lost a few players, so it should be a tight match.”
Of course, the opposite is true.
“We’re both on even ground here,” Conda said. “They don’t know anything about us. I guess that means we play our lineups. There will be no monkey business with the lineups.
“I know they’re well-coached, and I know they’re going to come to play. I know that last year they had the one singles and one doubles team that was too tough for us, but the rest of the lineup, we were equal. We’ll play them straight up and see what happens.”
Conda is hoping his four singles players — Megan Bussey, Mercedes Furin, Claire Rewertz and Opal Valeri — will have a big impact on the match.
“I think we might be able to sweep the singles,” Conda said. “That’s our best bet, and I know we’ll be tough at first doubles. I like our chances in singles. It’s their turn to pull out a big victory.”
Valeri is only an eighth-grader, and she’s 1-0 in playoff tennis after winning Monday against Alayna Panfil of the Hunters.
“She handled that match well,” Conda said about Valeri’s first playoff action. “That’s probably the best I’ve seen her play. Singles is a good spot for her. She seems more confident there. She’s starting to come on.”
In doubles, Abigail Sullivan and Maddie Rewertz are a solid duo, but Conda will have to shift his second and third doubles.
Kasey Jo Renskers will partner with Lola Valeri, and Bella Vincent will team with Lucy Grzybowski.
“They have nothing to lose at second and third doubles,” Conda said. “If they play their hearts out, play with no fear and play with confidence, there could be some good results there.
“We’re looking forward to playing somebody different. Maybe the home-court advantage will be the difference.”
