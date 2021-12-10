HIBBING — The last time out, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team got shut down by Grand Rapids.
Now, Bluejacket coach Chris Hanson needs to see how his team responds to that loss when Hibbing travels to Superior to take on Duluth Denfeld, beginning at 3:15 p.m. today in a Lake Superior Conference event.
Hanson said the team had a good week of practice, so he expects a rebound from his team.
“We have to recognize that this is a new week, and we have to forget about what happened last week,” Hanson said. “We had five days of practice to get after each other. We got back to the basics, turned the page and be ready to go today.”
Hanson said the team worked on rebounding and defense because that wasn’t the best against the Thunderhawks.
“On defense, we focused on communication,” Hanson said. “It all starts on that end of the floor. Our defense will lead to our offense. We’re taking this group, which hasn’t played together a lot, and get them comfortable working and playing with each other.”
Hanson said the team made some progress this past week.
“We were lucky to be a little thin on the schedule in the month of December,” he said. “We had a lot of chances to practice. We got involved and worked with each other. We’re coming along as a team now.
“We know what to expect from each other. There’s still growth toward the end of the year.”
As for the Hunters, they’re coming into the game with a 1-2 record. Denfeld has struggled recently after not having a program a few years ago.
They’re just starting to round into shape.
Either way, Hanson said his team has to be the aggressor.
“We have to be the ones to attack,” Hanson said. “We have to get into our defense. In our first game against Greenway, we were able to disrupt them with our pressure and press to get layups.
“We got away from that in the Grand Rapids game. We have to get back to playing our game, controlling the tempo, get out and run and make layups.”
Hanson is hoping his team comes out with some fire.
“We have to go out and believe we can win every game when we step out on the floor,” Hanson said. “It’s having that confidence that you’re going to go out and make shots, make layups, you’re going to get stops.
“It’s instilling that confidence in them, then having that grow throughout the entire program that we’re a school that teams don’t want to play.”
Hanson is hoping that his team starts attacking from the inside, then working out toward the 3-point line.
“We have to make layups, that’s the big thing,” Hanson said. “We missed a lot of easy ones in that Grand Rapids game. It all starts on the inside. When everything is falling on the inside, you’re getting to the line and making free throws.
“That’s when we can start extending our range and that’s when those threes are going to fall. That will make things a lot easier for us.”
