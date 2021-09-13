HIBBING — If there’s one thing the Hibbing High School volleyball team has to learn it’s finishing games.
The Bluejackets have been in most of their matches this season, but getting wins has eluded them because they haven’t been able to close out games.
Hibbing coach Lauren Peterson is hoping that begins today when the Bluejackets travel to Grand Rapids to take on the Thunderhawks, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.
There’s two things Hibbing has to do to achieve those wins.
“We need to keep a positive attitude and stay mentally strong,” Peterson said. “We have to make sure we close out the games when we get close.”
On Saturday, the Bluejackets played at the North Branch Tournament. They came close to winning matches, but Hibbing couldn’t get over the hump.
“We saw a lot of great volleyball, and we played great,” Peterson said. “We just got too far into our heads. I have to keep reminding them that they’re in control of it, and they have the ability to do it.
“They’re great players, and they have to remember that.”
This match with Grand Rapids would be a good way to start a positive run.
“They’re a scrappy, good team,” Peterson said. “Their libero is all over the court. She was impressive at the scrimmage. They’re going to be good.”
Peterson expects the Thunderhawks to attack them from both the middle and the outside.
“I believe they like to attack from the middle,” Peterson said. “That’s where they have a strong hitter. They have strong outside hitters, too. They will probably hit their middles a lot, but they will mix it up.”
The Bluejackets’ block will have to be up for the task.
“We have a good defense, but it’s important to get that block there to get a touch, at least,” Peterson said. “We don’t want it going straight down.”
Hibbing must be aggressive and swing offensively, but more importantly, Peterson wants them to go out there and have fun and loose and free.
“I’ll remind them that they will make mistakes, and that’s OK,” Peterson said. “They have to pick it up and earn the next few points.”
