HIBBING — Swimming success is measured in time drops, and so far, the Hibbing High School girls swimming team is right on schedule.
The Bluejackets once again performed admirably en route to a 106-80 victory over Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Thursday at the high school pool.
Hibbing got three wins in the relays, which helped its cause along during the meet.
The 200 medley relay team of Ella Kalisch, Riley Story, Bella Alaspa and Shelby Hughes won with a time of 2:13.13; the 200 freestyle relay ream of Macie Emerson, Madison St. George, Emery Maki and Geli Stenson won with a time of 1:50.35; and the 400 freestyle team of Stenson, Maki, Emerson and St. George won in 4:04.46.
A lot of those swimmers are new to that No. 1 relay spot, but Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said they’re handling it well.
“They’re doing a good job right now,” Veneziano said. “They’re stepping it up, so I’m happy with them.”
It’s not just the relays. The Bluejackets are getting time drops across the board.
“Under the circumstances, I think we’re doing well,” Veneziano said. “When I take a look at what we did last week compared to this week, we’re getting some significant time drops, from just about everybody.
“If that’s what we’re measuring our success by, improvement, we’re successful right now. With the amount of time we have to train, under the circumstances we have to train, we’re doing a very good job. It’s paying off for us.”
The meet went exactly how Veneziano thought it would go.
He knew the Lumberjacks would be strong in certain events, like the 200 freestyle, in which Cloquet/Esko/Carlton swept the top three spots.
The Bluejacketsl returned the favor in the 200 individual medley as Madison St. George won it with a time of 2:35.20. Macie Emerson was second and Kalisch third.
Geli Stenson would win the 50 freestyle in 26.70, then Hibbing placed first, second and third in diving to take an 18-point leading heading into the second half of the meet.
Maddy Clusiau placed first with 171.00 points.
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton won the 100 butterfly, but Hibbing was second and third.
Hibbing got a win from Emerson in the 100 freestyle, then a third by Maki, then Stenson won the 500 freestyle.
The Lumberjacks picked up a win in the 100 backstroke, but Hibbing was second third to nullify that one
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton did go one, two and three in the 100 breaststroke, but Hibbing was first and third in the 400 freestyle relay.
“I thought we put it together pretty well,” Veneziano said. “We competed hard. On paper, it was a much-closer meet, a much-closer score. In a lot of spots, where we had strength, they had strength in another event.
“That was evident in the 200 freestyle, then in the 200 IM, we went one, two, three. You add the two together, it’s a tie meet at that point. I thought that was going to happen a lot more during the day, but we started picking up spots where we needed it. We did it by performing better than we’ve performed so far.”
Hibbing 106, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 80
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing (Ella Kalisch, Riley Story, Bella Alaspa, Shelby Hughes), 2:13.13; 2. Cloquet-Esko/Carlton (Taylor Wenneson, Madeline Gorski, Elise Carlson, Melody Hietala), 2:15.73; 3. Hibbing (Mia Savage, Courtney Massich, Meghan Savage, Lily Lantz), 2:20.28.
200 freestyle — 1. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:11.32; 2. Julia Peterson, CEC, 2:20.38; 3. Mollie Belich, CEC, 2:25.34.
200 individual medley — 1, Madison St. George, H, 2:35.20; 2. Macie Emerson, H, 2:35.37; 3. Kalisch, H, 2:40.32.
50 freestyle — 1, Geli Stenson, H, 26.70; 2. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 26.84; 3. Emma Peterson, CEC, 28.56.
Diving — 1. Maddy Clusiau, H, 171.00; 2. Sylvie Wetzel, H, 119.75; 3. Chloe Price, H, 112.80.
100 butterfly — 1. Sandman, CEC, 1:07.87; 2. St. George, H, 1:09.62; 3. Alaspa, H, 1:16.82.
100 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 1:00.39; 2. Belich, CEC, 1:03.76; 3. Emery Maki, H, 1:04.27.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 5:47.30; 2. Emma Peterson, CEC, 6:12.53; 3. Hietala, CEC, 6:23.57.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Emerson, Maki, St. George, Stenson), 1:50.35; 2. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Chopskie, Rylee Demers, Emma Peterson, Sandman), 1:52.25; 3. Hibbing (Story, Lantz, Alison Trullinger, Hughes), 2:02.15.
100 backstroke — 1. Chopski, CEC, 1:09.39; 2. Kalisch, H, 1:10.64; 3. Jordyn McCormack, H, 1:16.86.
100 breaststroke — 1. Gorski, CEC, 1:20.77; 2. Halle Zuck, CEC, 1:23.18; 3. Anna Carlson, CEC, 1:24.47.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Stenson, Maki, Emerson, St. George), 4:04.46; 2. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Emma Peterson, Belich, Chopskie, Sandman), 4:12.46; 3. Hibbing (Alaspa, Trullinger, Hughes, Kalisch), 4:31.68.
