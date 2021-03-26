PRINCETON — The thrill of the victory and the agony of defeat.
That was prominent during the opening scenes on ABC’s Wide World of Sports almost five decades ago.
The Hibbing High School boys basketball team has experienced that agony of defeat the past three seasons, and three other times in the past 13 campaigns during 2008, 2011 and 2019.
After all of those heartbreaking seasons, the Bluejackets are finally feeling the thrill of victory.
That’s because No. 2 seeded Hibbing traveled to No. 1 seeded Princeton and for the first time since 1989, Hibbing will be headed to the state tournament, following an 80-59 victory over the Tigers during the 7AAA championship tilt Thursday.
Needless to say, the emotions spilled over on the court following the final buzzer of the game.
“Looking at these kids, the emotions were written all over them,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “They’ve spent so much time together, and they’ve had this goal for a long time.
“They’ve gone through some growing pains and experienced the agony part of it. To see them get the job done is special for everyone who was there and who watched it live streamed. It’s hard to say that anybody deserves it more than these guys, but I’m happy with the way it ended.”
The emotion was evident especially when Ayden McDonald went to hug his father.
It’s been a tough year in the McDonald household this past year, with COVID-19 playing a big part of that.
McDonald's father, Bob, passed away from COVID-19, and McDonald, himself, had to deal with bladder cancer.
They needed something positive to happen to take away the sting of 2020 and 2021.
It all came to a head when the two of them hugged each other just off the Bluejackets’ bench.
“It’s been a heck of a year,” McDonald said. “You’ve got that connection between the two of us. He knows what I’m thinking, and I know what he’s thinking. The emotional part of it with the family, with COVID… It takes your dad, then going through what I’m going through.
“From a health perspective, the two of us wanted it badly for everybody, but you can’t want it too much. Last year, we got into that pressure situation, so it was a release of emotion between him and I.”
For Ayden, it was a moment he won’t forget.
“It was a lot of joy being excited after the two previous years and not being able to finish in the finals and semifinals,” Ayden said. “It was a moment we could share together after the tough year we’ve had with my dad’s health, the pandemic and grandpa. It’s sad that he wasn’t able to be there, but I know he was looking down on us.
“We were happy with all of the hard work he’s put in, along with Coach (Tom) Aune and Coach (Mikal) Brown. This is something we’ve been working for since the third-grade.”
As for the game, Hibbing did find itself down by 10 in the first half.
The Bluejackets battled back to take a 36-30 halftime lead.
“It was one of those times where you’re wondering where the emotion of the game might take you,” Joel said. “Princeton came in with a lot of energy, they played aggressively on defense and they hit some shots.
“When we battled our way back and got even in the mid-20s, we took a collective sigh of relief after starting out rough. Once we had the guys making cuts, finishing and rebounding, it turned the game around. We adjusted and got to play our game.”
The Bluejackets had a little lull to start the second half, but once they got rolling, that lead was extended to 15 points.
Princeton cut it to 10 with about seven minutes to play, but Hibbing put the pedal to the metal and won going away.
“You don’t want to lose any momentum in that situation on the road against the No. 1 seed,” Joel said. “You cringe when you start to feel comfortable, but the way they make plays and finish speaks for themselves.”
Ayden led Hibbing with 24 points. In the process, he became Hibbing’s all-time leading scorer with 1,660 points. Jay Cary held the previous mark with 1,651.
Parker Maki was a huge factor in the win, pouring in 23 points, including two 3-pointers, and two dunks at crucial times in the game.
“He did a lot on the rebounding end of it, and he made those nice plays,” Joel said. “He hit those threes, then he had a big dunk that made a statement. He played like a beast today.
“He was emotional after the game, too. It reminded him as to why he came to town to play with these guys. To me, all of these guys have been like my kids because of the time we’ve spent together.”
Tre Holmes finished with nine points, and Mayson Brown and Jack Grzybowski both had eight.
“We got a lot of plays from everybody,” Joel said. “We made them feel uncomfortable defensively at a time when we needed to do it. Jack gave us some good energy, and Hayden (Verhel) did the same thing. That’s what we look forward to out of our bench.”
Hayden Stay had 24 points for the Tigers. Cooper Drews finished with 11.
HHS 36 44 — 80
PHS 30 29 — 59
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 4, Mayson Brown 8, Jack Grzybowski 8, Tre Holmes 9, Parker Maki 23, Eli Erickson 4, Ayden McDonald 24.
Princeton: Manney Flicek 6, Cooper Nowak 9, Ben Hallberg 1, Hayden Stay 24, Callahan O’Neil 8, Cooper Drews 11.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 14; Princeton 16; Fouled Out: Drews; Free Throws: Hibbing 14-16; Princeton 6-12; 3-pointers: Holmes, Maki 2, McDonald 3, Stay, O’Neil 2.
