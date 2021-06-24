HIBBING — The Hibbing and Esko American Legion baseball teams kept punching away at each other, but only one team was going to remain standing at the end of the fight.
That team was Post 222 when Drew Anderson delivered the decisive blow by drawing a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh to lift Hibbing to a 7-6 victory over Esko Thursday at Al Nyberg Field.
It wasn't a pretty game for Post 222, as they committed five errors in the game, but Hibbing did just enough to extend its winning streak to three games.
“Most of that game wasn’t pretty on either side,” Hibbing coach Adam Schafer said. “Both teams had trouble catching fly balls. Both teams had trouble picking up the ball. There were a lot of snowball fights.”
Hibbing drew the first punch of the game by scoring three times in the first inning.
Josh Kivela walked and stole second. Isaac Colbaugh hit a ground ball to short, and Kivela used his speed to score all the way from second base.
“We’ve scored first in every game, which is a super positive attribute for this team,” Schafer said. “That’s a testament to the top of the order, but we have a knack for giving them right back in the next half inning.
“We did that today with a 3-spot. They had some momentum, and we had to regroup. We met them in the dugout and said this can’t happen again the rest of the game. If that was the case, we might not have won this game.”
Esko threw the next punch thanks to three Post 222 errors to take a 3-1.
Hibbing starting pitcher Dane Mammenga walked the leadoff hitter, then got the next Esko hitter to hit into a double play.
Trent Ondrus reached on a Texas-League single, then Dylan Marciulionis reached on the first error, which would have ended the inning.
After that, Cal Berglund's fly ball to left field was dropped for a two-base error allowing Trent Ondrus to score.
With runners on second and third, Owen Wilson dropped a seeing-eye single to right to plate both runs and give Esko the lead.
Hibbing responded with four runs in the second to take a 5-3 lead.
Dane Mammenga singled with one out, then with two out, he stole second. Robby Carlson drew a walk, with Mammenga stealing third.
Tristen Babich came up and doubled home two runs, and Kivela singled home a run to make it 4-3. Kivela scored on a double by Evan Radovich.
“They battled adversity the whole game,” Schafer said. “Some of it was by our own mistakes, and some of it was by them taking advantage of our mistakes, getting some clutch hits.
“We have some veteran hitters on this team that had good at bats. We saw that late in the game.”
Esko came back with a run of its own in the third as Koskela reached on another Post 222 error. Isaak Sertich singled, and Dane Hoffman singled to load the bases.
Cole Ondrus would hit a sacrifice fly for the run, then Mammenga worked his way out of the jam with a strikeout and lineout.
Esko got back in business in the fourth as Berglund walked, stole second and took third on a passed ball.
He scored on a single by Tyler Koskela to tie the game 5-5.
Hibbing retook the lead thanks in part to two Esko errors in the fifth.
Mammenga singled with one out, then he took third on an errant pickoff attempt. Anderson hit a ground ball to third and when that throw sailed down the right field line, Mammenga scored the go-ahead run.
Esko got a tying run in the seventh Cole Ondrus walked and took second on a single by Marciullionis. They moved up a base on a wild pitch, then Cole Ondrus scored on a passed ball.
That set the stage for the bottom of the seventh inning.
Gietzen, who was hitless in three at bats, started the inning with a sharp single to left.
“We kept telling him the whole game to keep hitting it hard, and eventually, one was going to find a green spot,” Schafer said. “He’s hit it hard all year, but right at guys. He’s a guy that has had a lot of at bats.
“He hits in the middle of our order, so even if he’s not having that luck, we still trust him to hit a ball hard somewhere.”
As Mammenga stepped to the plate, Schafer thought about bunting Gietzen to second, but he made the right decision by allowing him to swing away.
Mammenga drilled a double down the left field line to put runners on second and third with no out.
“We were talking about bunting in that situation and moving Gieter over to second,” Schafer said. “Dane hit the ball hard today, too, in a few of his at bats. After the first one, he had some good at bats.
“It was one of those where we let him swing as a veteran guy on the team. He clutched up as well.”
Esko relief pitcher Joe Antonutti intentionally walked Niskanen to load the bases, bring Anderson to the plate.
On a 2-2 count, Anderson took a close pitch, which was called a ball, then the next pitch sailed over his head to force home the winning run.
“We had the last at bat, and Gieter (Logan Gietzen) and Dane (Mammenga) clutched up at the end,” Schafer said. “Drew had a good at bat where he worked it to draw that walk to end the game.”
Colbaugh got the win, tossing 3.1 innings of four-hit ball. He struck out three and walked one. Mammenga started for Post 222, working 3.2 innings. He gave up six hits, fanned one and walked two.
Mammenga finished with three hits, and getting two was Radovich.
Koskela, Sertich and Marciulionis all had two hits.
