HIBBING — The odds might be stacked against them, but three Hibbing High School divers will give it their best shot to advance to state.
Cole Hughes, Tyler Fosso and Wylie Stenson will be put to the test today when the Section 6A Diving Meet takes place at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool in Grand Rapids, beginning at 5 p.m.
Hughes, Fosso and Stenson will have to compete with the defending state champion from Chisago Lakes, along with two other Wildcat divers, who placed at state last season.
There may be only one spot up for grabs as four divers advance to state, and one of these three divers could put themselves in that position.
Hughes, Fosso and Stenson have gained the respect of their coach, Sara Merfeld.
“It’s their ability to stick it out and suffer through it,” Merfeld said. “They’re tough kids. Every-single one of them has taken a hit somewhere, some way in the water, and they keep doing it.
“They keep giving their best
Hughes is the veteran of the three, and he’s only a sophomore. He’s been diving for four years.
“Cole has the ability to save any dive,” Merfeld said. “He can leave the board perfectly horizontal, and he’ll still pull off a double pike. It happened the other day, and it was the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen.
“It was the worst start I’ve ever seen him do, but the best finish on any dive he has done in his life. It’s a good skill to have. With 11 dives, not every-single dive is going to be perfect, but if you can salvage something here and there, that’s when you get winners.”
Fosso is a freshman. He’s been diving for three seasons, and he picked up the sport right away.
“Tyler is a go-getter,” Merfeld said. “He wants to do nothing but new dives, which at this point, he’s learned most of the dives he’s going to learn. He still wants to learn more. He wants to turn one dive into a harder position.
“He wants that extra degree of difficulty here and there. He wants to do what he can to up that difficulty. He’s competitive, 100-percent a competitor. He’ll go out and get it.”’
Stenson is only a seventh-grader. He’s only 12-years-old, but he’s already elevated himself to the varsity level.
“He keeps us all young,” Merfeld said. “He’s been a gymnast kind of kid for years. “He’s been involved in diving for four years now. He’s been diving as long as the rest of them, but not as structured as in practice, but he’s been at this for a long time.”
Merfeld said that Stenson started with a lot of the base skills, and she’s been refining those qualities to get him into competition mode.
“He was eager to learn some new things, but he’s no stranger to pain,” Merfeld said.
Stenson did have an incident a couple of years ago where he hit the board on a reverse dive, so there is a little fear involved.
“That (fear) is legitimate,” Merfeld said. “He’s not the first diver that’s ever hit the board on that dive, so we did a slow progression of build-up skills. Over a few weeks, we got him to convince himself that it’s not so bad. He can do it.
“He overcame it by sheer will. You need the dives to compete in the 11-dive meet, so he did them. He’s a Stenson. He just does it. He likes that dive now. He scores well on it.”
Now comes the hard part.
Merfeld said that Section 6A is probably the toughest section in the state when it comes to diving, with the state champion, junior Storm Opdahl, back to defend his title.
The Wildcats also have Tobey Stiles and Jimmy Nord, who both medaled at state last year.
That only leaves one open spot as four divers will advance.
“We’re going in trying to get some PR’s,” Merfeld said. “{We’d like to get that fourth spot, but as long as everyone improves and they don’t get down if something goes wrong, as long as they keep persevering, it’ll be a good meet for us.”
