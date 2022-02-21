ST. PAUL — The Hibbing High School boys basketball team got off to a fast start en route to a 72-59 victory over Twin Cities Academy at the Jumps City Hoops Classic Saturday at the High School of Recording Arts.
It took the Bluejackets a couple of minutes to settle in, but after they did, the Tigers fell behind big early.
“We got into a nice rhythm and did some things on the defensive end that got the game at our pace,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “Once we started doing that, we got points in the paint, and Carson (Brown) caught fire from the three-point arc.
“We pulled away nicely, and had a comfortable halftime lead.”
That lead was 41-22, and it hovered between 12 and 18 points the rest of the second half.
“When we got up like that, we used our match-up zone a little bit in the second half,” McDonald said. “That kind of got us out of our rhythm, and we sat back on our heels. That, combined with a healthy bunch of turnovers, was disappointing.”
McDonald did say that both Carrington McNeal and Carmelo McNeal did turn up the defensive pressure in the second half, which led to some of those turnovers.
“It was good to face that type of ball pressure with our guards,” McDonald said. “That reminds us that we have a lot of work to do. I give credit to the McNeal’s. They’re athletic. What they did had something to do that, and we were not responding at times.”
Hibbing put three players in double figures led by Ayden McDonald with 25. Brown finished with 23, including four 3-pointers. Zach Rusich had 17.
“We have a couple of weeks left in the regular season, and we have two big games this week,” McDonald said. “We have three more the following week to finish it off. We have to keep reminding ourselves that we have to get better for the day the playoffs begin.”
Twin Cities Academy was led by Carmelo McNeal with 20 points. Carrington McNeal had 17.
TCA 22 37 — 59
HHS 41 31 — 72
Twin Cities Academy: Jamal Randle 5, Carrington McNeal 17, Carmelo McNeal 20, Giovanni Alonso 4, Kensen Yang 8, Miguel Aguilar 3, Andrew Emelife 2.
Hibbing: Zach Rusich 17, Carson Brown 23, Dane Mammenga 2, Alex Chacich 1, Jacob Jensrud 4, Ayden McDonald 25.
Total Fouls: Twin Cities Academy 12; Hibbing 7; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Twin Cities Academy 7-9; Hibbing 10-15; 3-pointers: Randle, Carrington McNeal, Carmelo McNeal, Yang 2, Aguilar, Rusich 2, Brown 4.
