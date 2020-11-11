HIBBING — It’s the last regular-season game for the Hibbing High School football team, and all Bluejacket coach Shaun Howard wants to see is effort, the same effort they put forth last week against Hermantown.
If that’s the case, Hibbing can head into next week’s Section 7AAAA playoffs on the verge of something good.
But first, the Bluejackets can take another step forward today when they take on Grand Rapids, beginning at 6 p.m. at Noble-Hall Field.
The Thunderhawks, who aren’t in Section 7AAAA, do lead their section, which is 8AAAA, in QRF points, so they will pose some big problems for Hibbing.
“We have to show the passion that they showed in the first half against Hermantown,” Howard said. “Grand Rapids is a tough team compared to any other team we’ve played so far.
“They’re way up there. They have to show that they still have that passion, and show that they’re still learning.”
Why are the Thunderhawks a quality team?
For one, they are well versed on the offensive side of the ball.
“They will throw a lot at us,” Howard said. “We’ve looked at a lot of film on them, and they show a lot of different formations — wishbone, double wing, they spread everyone out.
“There’s a lot of different keys our defense has to pay attention to. The first is to recognize the formation they’re in, and what they run out of it, then go from there. Our defense has to keep playing the way that they are.”
The one thing the Bluejackets can’t do is get away from the team concept of defense.
“If the person inside of them didn’t get their job done, they can’t cover for them because that leaves their spot open,” Howard said. “It's playing together as a unit for them.”
Defensively, Grand Rapids will give Hibbing different looks as well.
“They will throw a lot at us,” Howard said. “They’re a well-coached team. They have a lot of different fronts they show. Our guys have to make sure that they communicate. The offensive line has to communicate with each other, picking up blocks and going from there.”
Howard can’t say it enough, but his team needs to play with passion.
“I’ve talked all year about building the program up and keep moving forward,” Howard said. “Now, they need to take that next step against the No. 1 team in the state in QRF.”
