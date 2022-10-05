HIBBING — After scoring three-straight goals in the second half, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team had a one-goal lead over Grand Rapids with just over 20 minutes to play in the game.
Victory wasn’t quite in the Bluejackets’ grasp, but things were looking good as Hibbing/Chisholm was looking for its eighth victory of the season, and a rare victory over the Thunderhawks.
In a blink of an eye, all of that was taken away from the Bluejackets.
That eighth victory will have to wait.
Grand Rapids scored three times in the final 15 minutes of the game en route to a 5-3 victory over the Bluejackets Tuesday at Vic Power Field.
The Thunderhawks took the early lead with two goals in the first 10 minutes of the game, which put Hibbing/Chisholm on its heels.
“We were able to correct the mistakes we were making,” Hibbing coach Jen Forer said. “We had to adjust to them controlling the midfield. We took back the midfield and held our own, going into the half down 2-0.”
The message at the intermission was simple.
“We wanted to keep focused,” Forer said. “We ended the half on a high note, possessing the ball and creating chances. We couldn’t get anything past their goalie, but the seniors took charge, realizing this could be their last home game.
“They went out and fired up the team in the second half, and that led to our first goal.”
The goal was scored by Adam Reckmeyer just two minutes into the second half.
“The whole team was energized by that,” Forer said. “We had a huge momentum shift. That first goal after the half, that’s important. We were able to go out, follow our game plan.”
After that tally, Hibbing/Chisholm’s Luke Pocquette had a free kick from just about 10 yards from the midfield stripe.
The Bluejacket senior ripped a shot that traveled through everybody, including the Grand Rapids’ goalkeeper to tie it 2-2 at the 55th minute of the game.
“He’s got the leg to do that, so that’s why we have him take those kicks,” Forer said. “The guys were ready to crash the net, too, but it found the back of the net. It was miraculous tying the game up.
“We always battle against Grand Rapids, but usually we’re climbing a bigger hill than we were in this game.”
At that point, Hibbing/Chisholm started to believe they could beat the Thunderhawks, and when Grant Price found a little seam in the defense, he crashed through and put a touch shot into the net at the 56th minute to give the Bluejackets a 3-2 lead.
“He (Price) was working hard the whole game,” Forer said. “He was getting the ball for us, and setting up other people. He had three or four shots before that one went in. I was happy for him to get that goal and put us ahead.”
But Forer knew the game wasn’t over.
“A one-goal lead with that much time left?” Forer said. “We sent a message to the players to possess the ball, don’t panic, be cautious and don’t turn the ball over on our end of the field.”
It almost worked as Hibbing/Chisholm thought they had another goal at the 65th minute, but it was called off due to goalkeeper interference.
Only the Bluejackets didn’t realize that was the case, and Grand Rapids took the ball downfield and scored the equalizer.
“We were celebrating, then they went down, possessed the ball and we weren’t able to recover quick enough to get focused,” Forer said. “They didn’t realize that they waived off the goal, and Rapids capitalized.”
After that, the Thunderhawks scored two more times, including one into an empty net to steal the victory away from Hibbing/Chisholm.
“It was such a game of momentum swings,” Forer said. “They started it, we took it back. They were reeling when we scored that first goal, but once they got that tying goal, that took the wind out of our sails.
