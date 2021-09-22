HIBBING — Hibbing/Chisholm girls’ soccer coach Jeffrey Neist hasn’t been around long, but he’s played soccer enough to know when a rivalry game pops up.
Neist will get his taste of that today when his Bluejackets play host to Grand Rapids in a 4:30 p.m. contest at Vic Power Field.
Neist had many of those games while he was playing in high school, and he’s been told countless times about the Hibbing/Chisholm-Grand Rapids rivalry.
“That’s huge,” Neist said. “I’ve heard it from a bunch of the girls, and my assistant (Dave Simons) has always said that Grand Rapids is a tough game.
“I’ve had my fair share of rivalry games, too. It’s always fun. Those games come with a little extra importance to them. I hope we can get a couple of things sorted out that we need to today (at practice), and we can give them a good game today. That’s our goal.”
According to Neist, his team is coming off a rough 4-0 loss to Proctor, but he did say that his team dominated the second half of that game.
“Unfortunately, it wasn’t quite enough to get over the hump that we created for ourselves,” Neist said. “Improvements have been made a lot faster than I thought. Given a couple of more days to practice, the more practices we have will help to amplify the progress we have seen of what we’re trying to do.”
The one problem Hibbing/Chisholm has faced this season is goal scoring. In eight games, the Bluejackets haven’t been able to find the back of the net yet.
It won’t be easy against a Thunderhawks team that is 7-0-1 this season, and only allowed six goals in those eight games. One game score hasn’t been reported.
“We’ve gotten closer and closer,” Neist said. “With that, it helps. We’re knocking on the door. Once that initial one goes, I don’t think the floodgates will open, but it will build that confidence.
“The only thing we’re lacking right now is that confidence piece. Everything else is there, but once we have that piece to know that we can score. That’s all we need.”
How does Hibbing/Chisholm get to that point?
“We’re working on it,” Neist said. “In practice, we’ll do a couple of things, and I hope to at least get on the board first this year.”
