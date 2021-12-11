Hibbing/Chisholm hockey leaping ahead this season

HIBBING — After three sub-par seasons, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team took a giant step forward last year.
Now, the Bluejackets must make another leap as they open the 2021-22 season.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz believes this team is ready to take it to the next level, but it’s going to take hard work and discipline to get there.
“This year, when we came into camp, these guys understood the way we wanted them to play much better,” Rewertz said. “That’s a big advantage heading into the year. We understand how we want to play the game.
“The next step is growing off of that. We like to spread the ice around, move the puck low-to-high, zip pucks around. These guys have the capability of doing that. I love our team speed, so that’s going to help us move forward.”
The team will be led by seniors Kasey Kemp, Mikael Andrican, Drew Kubena, Reed Kearney, Drew Janezich, Evan Radovich, Tyler Westerberg and Andrew Hendrickson.
“We’ll rely on these three guys for a lot of leadership this year,” Rewertz said.
They will be joined by juniors Keeghan Fink, Broden Fawcett, Beau Frider, Payton Taylor, Drew Anderson, AJ Lehman, Tristan Babich and Nathan Rude.
“They have to follow the leadership role, and they have to step up,” Rewertz said. “They will play a much-bigger role this year than last year. With them coming in with some experience and some game time under their belt, we need them to take the next step.”
Sophomores Blaydon McCue, Christian Edmonds, Dixon and Jack Gabardi will also see some time.
“We have a good mix of kids this year,” Rewertz said. “We’re looking to take another step this year. We made some strides last year, and we’re looking to take another one this year.”
Hibbing/Chisholm has 22 goals coming back from last year’s team, but Rewertz believes this team will hold its own offensively.
“We’ll have to work hard and get some gritty goals this year,” Rewertz said. “We’ve got some guys that can put pucks into the back of the net. We need to get them playing the right way. We’ll see that with Fink this year. We’ll see that with Frider.
“Those are the two guys that are going to start finding the back of the net a little more this year. Kasey, I’ll expect big things out of him this year, with him being a senior and leader this year. We have the potential, and guys that can put the puck in the back of the net. We’ll be a hard-working team.”
Defensively, Kubena is leading a young group of blue liners.
“I like our defense,” Rewertz said. “The two young guys, Edmonds and McCue have stepped up and done a good job so far. Everything will roll through Cubby (Drew Kubena). He’s the leader of that group.
“I like his demeanor. He’s done a great job dealing with the young guys and keeping the locker room intact. I like our D-corps.”
In the nets, Radovich and Boyer will vie for that spot.
“We’ll split them early on, and we’ll look for someone to step up and take over that role for the stretch run,” Rewertz said. “We’ll look at the season in three phases, and that last third of the season will tell a lot about how we’re going to go into the playoffs and what type of team we’re going to be.
“We have a lot of new faces, and we’re going to have to grow this year.”
The start of the Bluejackets’ schedule won’t be doing them any favors.
Hibbing/Chisholm started with an 11-0 loss to Grand Rapids. Throw in International Falls, Cloquet, Rock Ridge and Duluth Denfeld, and the Bluejackets will be facing a meat grinder early on.
“We have a tough start to our season,” Rewertz said. “We’ll learn a lot about the resiliency of this group over those first two weeks. In our scrimmages, we didn’t have to talk about work ethic or attitude. They came with energy. I like that.”
