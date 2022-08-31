HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys and girls cross country teams will get their biggest tests of this young season when they take part in the Rock Ridge Invite at the Virginia Golf Course today.
The girls varsity race will begin at 10:50 a.m. then the boys run at 11:30 a.m. The meet begins at 10 a.m. with the junior high races.
For the Bluejacket girls, this is a chance to defend their title from last year.
“I hope that’s something on the back of their minds,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “Continued improvement is first and foremost at this stage of the season with this being race No. 2
“Other stuff you read says stop comparing 5Ks from week to week unless you’re running the same route or same courses. We’ll twist it into making sure we go and compete.”
This meet gives Hibbing a chance to see what some of the local teams have on their squads.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Plese said. “We want to see Rock Ridge. They will be a boys and girls team that is challenging for us, whether it’s because of Cameron (Stocke) on the boys side, or the Lamppa sisters if they’re running well. They’re formidable.”
Plese will run his standard group of Reese Aune, Miriam Milani, Mileena Sullivan, Gianna Figueroa, Jocelyn Strukel, Jorie Anderson and Abigail Theien.
He will give that lineup a little injection of youth with Avery Kukowski, who won the 3K race in Duluth last week.
Justine Macdannold, Emma Reini, Tara Hertling and Grace Bigelow will get a chance in the 5K.
“Tara is coming off a top-five finish in Duluth,” Plese said. “We’re looking for some momentum to continue there, and we’re looking for some bounce-back races. It’s all about continued improvement.”
Plese hopes that Sullivan is one of the front runners.
“I hope she, Gianna, Jocelyn and Abby will go out with the lead pack and see how they can hang with it,” Plese siad. “Mileena did a good job in Duluth, so we’re looking to continue on with that.”
On the boys side, Hibbing will be challenged by the Wolverines, so Plese will open the floodgates and run more 5K runners than he has in the past.
A total of 18 runners will compete in the 5K race.
“We’ll have a large pack,” Plese said. “Taite (Murden) and Silas (Langner) did a good job of setting the tone last week. Lucas (Arnhold) is still getting into shape. We’ll throw some younger runners in there.
Those runners include Joey Gabardi, Jack Bottoms, Sam Baumgardner, Brady Janezich and Easton Fisher.
“We’ll see where everyone shakes out,” Plese said. “This might be a yo-yo season where we, depending on the course ahead of them, we might put some of the young guys down at their age level to get them to win some races.
“If they can compete at the 5K and push our older guys, we’ll use that as well.”
They will be joined by Mitchell Anderson, Preston Sullivan, Christian Massich, Oliver Stevens, Ethan Aune and Justin Walker.
“Those guys will be expected to step up games,” Plese said. “I’m not going to move guys to give those older guys a varsity spot. It’s up to them to show that there’s not much of a separation, and we can get by with running our young guys down once in a while.
“At the same point and time, we’re excited to see what this group does together in a 5K. We’ve been practicing hard. They’re improving. It’s so early that it’s hard to say what this is going to show us. I’m excited for that. We’ll see what happens.”
