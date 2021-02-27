BIWABIK — In one last test before Tuesday’s Section Seven Championship, the Hibbing and Virginia Area Alpine ski teams hosted Duluth Marshall Friday at Giants Ridge.
Hibbing won the boys team race but it was Virginia capturing not only the girls team title but both individual crowns with Jacob McCarthy and Mia Schuchard winning their respective races.
McCarthy, a state qualifier in 2019, completed a clean sweep of the regular season winning all four of the races he competed in. To do so, he had to come from behind after finding himself behind Hibbing’s Evan Vinopal after the first run.
“He was all stirred up about it,” said VAAST assistant coach Eli Little. “I was trying to get him pepped up in the starting gate, and he didn’t have time to talk to me. He was all business. And it was sweet. He took off like a rocket. Jake was skiing for the win.”
VAAST’s boys squad ended-up in third place with top-10 performances by Samuel Beukema and Marco Pazelli in ninth and 10th, with Caden Lundstrom completing the scoring in 12th.
The Hibbing boys finished as team champions by dominating the top 10 with Carter Bungarden, Zander Cuffe, Austin Pierce, Adam Vinopal and Sam Gabradi grabbing every place from fourth through eighth.
Bungarden in particular had another good race showing consistency his coaching staff appreciates.
“Carter has become such a solid skier this year,” said Hibbing coach Brice Walli. “We can always count on him being in that top group.”
Adam Vinopal made a mistake on his first run causing him to hike, but his second run was fourth fastest on the day, landing him in seventh overall.
“Adam looked fast on that first run,” Walli said. “He missed a gate, came to a sliding stop, had to make a quick hike and even with all that came in seventh place overall.”
Despite winning the first run, Evan Vinopal crashed on his second and also had to hike, dropping him into 25th for the day.
Still, Walli was pleased with his senior.
“He got that out of the way and with beating Jacob on that first run he can use that as a springboard into Sections,” Walli said.
On the girls side, it was another team win for VAAST behind Schuchard’s victory.
According to Little, the sophomore didn’t ski clean, but she still managed to power her way through.
“She had two or three bobbles today,” Little said. “She was on one ski for a while coming into a hairpin, then she was slipping a little bit, but she still came out with the win.
“She’s tough until she crosses that finish line and still after.”
Crucial to another team victory was VAAST scoring block where they captured fourth through seventh places with Eva Rourke, Arija Thompson, Abby Crum and Sophie Nemec helping load the top 10.
The Hibbing girls finished only six points behind VAAST with second and third place performances by Maddy Clusiau and Hilda Knuckey.
Finishing exactly one second behind Schuchard, Clusiau capped her regular season by finishing in the top two in four of the five races this season.
“She was just a whisker behind Mia, again, and Hilda’s right behind her. Those two are having great seasons,” Walli said.
Perhaps the standout performance of the day for the Bluejacket girls was eighth-grader Iris Henrickson who had a career day placing eighth.
“She was the girls’ skier of the day, for sure. I couldn’t believe that girls’ skiing. I had to text her parents. She looked great,” beamed Walli.
With the regular season over, the Iron Range teams will have one more day of practice on Saturday before hosting the Section Seven Championship at Giants Ridge.
Both coaching staffs admit that it’s hard to know where their teams really stand having faced limited competition this season, but are optimistic with their chances, especially with their top skiers, McCarthy, Vinopal, Schuchard and Clusiau.
“Tuesday will be a whole new season all taking place in one day,” Walli said. “We’ll be ready to ski and have fun.”
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Hibbing, 90; Marshall, 82; Virginia Area 80
GIRLS: Virginia Area, 68; Hibbing, 62
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Jacob McCarthy, VAAST, 1:17.10; (2) Grant Williams, MARSH, 1:21.64; (3) Weston Heren, MARSH, 1:22.84; (4) Carter Bungarden, HIB, 1:25.93; (5) Zander Cuffe, HIB, 1:27.69; (6) Austin Pierce, HIB, 1:27.77; (7) Adam Vinopal, HIB, 1:28.99; (8) Sam Gabardi, HIB, 1:30.34; (9) Samuel Beukema, VAAST, 1:30.96; (10) Marco Pazelli, VAAST, 1:31.21; (12) Caden Lundstrom, VAAST, 1:32.88; (13) Nathan Nemec, VAAST, 1:33.89; (15) Jackson Johns, HIB, 1:35.57; (17) Aiden Smerud, HIB, 1:36.99; (18) Travis Bird, VAAST, 1:38.34; (19) Dainen Blight, HIB, 1:39.08; (21) Andrew Lees, HIB, 1:41.40; (22) Mathias Frericks, VAAST, 1:42.44; (23) Nick Nobens, HIB, 1:43.27; (25) Evan Vinopal, HIB, 1:50.12; (26) Brayden Crotteau, VAAST, 1:50.12
GRILS: (1) Mia Schuchard, VAAST, 1:26.09; (2) Maddy Clusiau, HIB, 1:27.09; (3) Hilda Knuckey, HIB, 1:28.85; (4) Eva Roark, VAAST, 1:30.81; (5) Arija Thompson, VAAST, 1:37.23; (6) Abby Crum, VAAST, 1:37.25; (7) Sophia Nemec, VAAST, 1:38.46; (8) Iris Hendrickson, HIB, 1:40.16; (9) Abby Helms, HIB, 1:41.08; (10) Sylvie Wetzel, HIB, 1:43.55; (11) Mya Jacobson, VAAST, 1:48.82; (12) Azalea Ray, VAAST, 1:49.86; (13) Ruby Keskitalo, VAAST, 1:54.42; (15) Maijia Rantala, VAAST, 2:01.70; (16) Luci Bretto, HIB, 2:01.76; (17) Chloe Price, HIB, 2:04.67
