CLOQUET — The Hibbing boys track team placed 15th at the Section 7AA Track and Field Meet held Saturday at Bromberg Field.
Forest Lake won the event with 114 points, followed by Andover with 106 and Cambridge-Isanti 82. Cloquet had 71, Duluth East 55, Grand Rapids 55, Big Lake 40, Chisago Lakes 34, St. Francis 31, Elk River 30, North Branch 19, Princeton 17, Duluth Denfeld 16, Hermantown 13, then the Bluejackets with 12. Zimmerman had 10.
Amari Manning was Hibbing’s highest finisher.
The Bluejacket junior took fourth in the 200, and ninth in the long jump.
The 4x200 of Schmelzer, Conner Marschalk, Jacob Jensrud and Manning placed fifth.
Other Hibbing results were as follows:
100 — 12. Conner Marschalk; 14. Mikah Schmelzer.
200 — 14. Marschalk; 26. Logan Drews.
400 — 10. Eli Erickson; 16. Drews; 26. Jacob Jensrud.
800 — 17. Owen Hendrickson; 31. Zach Rusich; 37. Preston Sladek.
1600 — 28. Taite Murden; 32. Mitchell Anderson; 34. William Stenson.
3200 — 23. Christian Massich; 28. Oliver Stevens.
110 hurdles — 25. Cole Hughes; 27. Lucal Lopac.
300 hurdles — 27. Hughes; 31. Lopac.
4x100 — 13. Andrew Lees, Mauricio Fridlund, Jeremiah Schwartz, Stenson, Ethan Roy.
4x400 — 11 Hendrickson, Stenson, Ben Riipinen, Drews, Erickson, Justin Walker.
4x800 — 10. Anderson, Massich, Stevens, Murden, Walker.
High jump — 11. Jensrud.
Long jump — 34. Vincent Carlson; 38. Roy.
Triple jump — 20. Jensrud; 26. Roy; 29. Erickson.
Shot put — 23. Alexander Henderson; 32. Vincent Marchetti.
Discus — 25. Aiden Shepherd; 33. Marchetti; 33. Henderson.
