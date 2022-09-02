HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys cross country team has been living in the shadow of the Bluejacket girls the past couple of season, so it’s time for them to come out of the dark and into the light.
That could happen this season as Hibbing coach James Plese has a number of younger runners ready to step out and make a name for themselves.
It won’t be easy to crack the upper echelon of Section 7AA, but taking smaller steps forward is a lot better than going backward.
“The boys have been living in that shadow, and the girls have cast a nice shadow over the last couple of years,” Plese said. “We’ve gone through some cycles where we’ve had small groups of seniors.
“Last year, we had three seniors. They were great leaders, but by the end of the year, none of them were running in the top seven, which we’d like to break that streak.”
The two seniors who are pushing a new renaissance of Hibbing boys cross country are Mitchell Anderson and Preston Sullivan.
“It’s not about where you finish, but setting that tone,” Plese said. “That’s what we need. The boys have to look over across the field and seeing how the girl are working together and the leadership they’re showing.
“It’s trying to mimic that. It’s not about hiding in the shadows. This year is a chance for the boys, with the mix of some juniors that have been around awhile and some young legs that are hungry, they might be able to make a little noise.”
The junior class consists of Justin Walker, Austin Valento, Ethan Aune, Nick Ruzich, Oliver Stevens, Christian Massich and Taite Murden.
“We’ll rely on Ethan, Justin, Oliver, Christian, Taite and Nick,” Plese said. “That’s a good group of juniors right there. A solid group. Nick has been leading a lot there, but Taite did get the No. 1 runner in Duluth (18:30).
“That’s a good starting spot on a tough Lester Park Course. They see there’s an opportunity in their future, but there’s young guys that are going to come after them.”
Some of those youngsters are sophomores Kai Strom, Lucas Arnhold, who was the Bluejackets’ No. 1 runner last year, and Silas Langner.
“We’ll rely on the sophomore group for some help on the varsity,” Plese said. “Lucas came into the season with not a lot of base miles, so we’re working him into it. He’s got some work ahead of him, but he’s naturally gifted. He’ll go after it.”
Plese has a number of younger runners, too.
“Those guys are pushing the older kids, and oftentimes, taking the lead.,” Plese said. “It’s going to be exciting to see how Taite and Lucas respond to those eighth-grade boys.”
In Section 7AA, Hibbing still has to battle Rock Ridge and Grand Rapids, among others, so it won’t be easy to take that big leap, at least not right away.
“Rock Ridge is the team to beat,” Plese said. “When you have a state-champ-level runner in Cameron (Stocke), when you get one of those runners in your program it usually elevates. We’re seeing our younger kids pushing and getting better.
“Hopefully, that stays consistent throughout the season, and we can see good results come to fruition. Physically, we can’t let up either. We have to keep working hard.”
