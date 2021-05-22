Hibbing boys, girls win meets; Giant boys, girls take 2nd

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys and girls track teams won their respective meets Friday at Cheever Field.
The Bluejacket girls scored 154.5 points to place first at the Lynae Morrow Meet, while the boys scored 140 points to win the John Tingstad Meet.
On the girls side, Mesabi East finished second with 146.5, followed by International Falls at 140.5, Nevis 102, Ely 52.5, Mountain Iron-Buhl 40.5 and Bigfork 20.5.
Hibbing got first-place finishes from Julia Gherardi in the 100 (13.40) and pole vault (11-feet), Ayva Burkes in the 400 (1:02.20) and the 4x400 relay (4:23.30).
Second places went to Emery Maki in the 400 (1:04.30), Charleigh Hartl in the 3200 (14:32), Haley Hawkinson in the 100 hurdles (17.95), high jump (4-6),long jump (14-11 ½), and triple jump (31-3), the 4x100 relay team of Lily Lantz, Claire Rewertz, Kloie Piekarski and Brynn Babich (54.09), the 4x200 relay team of Shelby Hughes, Tamara Gosser, Desiree DiIorio and Sophia Halter (1:59.22).
Finishing third were Babich in the 100 (14.00), Jorie Anderson in the 1600 (5:54.45) and the 4x800 relay team of Ali Bretto, Abigail Theien, Cassidy Koski and Jocelyn Strukel (11:15.06).
Mesabi East got first-place finishes from the 4x100 relay of Olivia Forsline, Kora Forsline, Kailey Fossell and Elli Theel (52.05), the 4x200 relay of Adrianna Sheets, Theel, Lindsay Baribeau and Kora Forsline (1:52.03), the 4x800 relay team of Bella Thomas, Aaliyah Sahr, Aubree Skelton and Lydia Skelton (10:32) and Baribeau in the triple jump (31-10).
Placing second for the Giants were Kora Forsline in the 100 (13.52), Theel in the 200 (29.60), Aubree Skelton in the 800 (2:31.90) and the 4x400 relay team of Thomas, Aubree Skelton, Lydia Skelton and Baribeau (4:23.70).
Mountain Iron-Buhl got a first-place finish from Liz Nelson in the 3200 (12:22.30), and second place finishes from Kate Nelson in the 1600 (5:42.65).
On the boys side, Hibbing out-pointed Mesabi East, which had 133, followed by International Falls 132, Nevis 81, Ely 64, Mountain Iron-Buhl 46 and Bigfork 44.
The Bluejackets got first-place finishes from the 4x100 relay team of Mikah Schmelzer, Conner Marschalk, Jacob Jensrud and Amari Manning (45.50), the 4x200 relay team of Schmelzer, Marschalk, Jensrud and Manning (1:34.71), the 4x400 relay team of Jensrud, Eli Erickson, Owen Hendrickson and Logan Drews (3:42.80) and Jensrud in the high jump (5-6)
Second-place finishes went to Marschalk in the 100 (11.87), Manning in the 200 (23.10) and Erickson in the triple jump (36-4).
Mesabi East got first-place finishes from Carter Skelton in the 1600 (4:57.18), Gavin Skelton in the 110 hurdles (17.44), 300 hurdles (43.70) and discus (130-4 ½), Jack Ribich in the triple jump (39-9 ½) and Hunter Hannuksela in the long jump (20-6 ½).
Second-place finishes went to Alex Leete in the 3200 (11:39.70), the 4x100 relay team of Tyler Jacobson, Hannuksela, Cooper Levander and Ribich (47.91), the 4x200 relay team of Ribich, Levander, Hannuksela and Jamie Hill (1:38.99), the 4x400 relay team of Hannuksela, Leete, Hill and Gavin Skelton (3:43.40) and the 4x800 relay (9:05.84).
The Rangers got a second-place finish from Jeffrey Kayfes in the 1600 (4:58.35). He was third in the 800 (2:20.90).
